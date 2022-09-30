Read full article on original website
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce opening of 2022 Halloween Costume Vault
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPRA) will launch its free Costume Vault in preparation for Halloween on October 3 at 5:30 pm at the Dry Hill Prosperity Park on 191 Mollohan Drive in Beckley. Raleigh Parks and Recreation will open the vault every Monday, Tuesday,...
Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
Dog Tag Café to hold Grand Opening ceromony
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dog Tag Café will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the latest business to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall. The event will feature a ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:15pm.
Star Trek actor coming to West Virginia for QA
One of Star Trek's greatest actors will be visiting West Virginia to talk about his career and answer questions.
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
New CWT tourism sites in Summersville
This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
Songs and sound from the Grand Ole Opry make their way to Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) Daryl Mosley, a 10-year veteran of the Opry, performed at the Gospel Chapel in Daniels on Sunday, September 2, 2022. Mosley grew up and developed his talents in small churches similar to Gospel Chapel. Mosley said his familiarity with those types of intimate settings is why he enjoys performing at smaller […]
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.
BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian
LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) -As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida, a man from Lerona is braving the wreckage to rescue pets that have been left behind or lost as people evacuated from their homes. Brandon Riffe and the Animal Disaster Relief Coalition are flying down south and working with local organizations to save the animals. However, this is not his first time going into disaster scenarios. He’s been rescuing pets since 2018 and, since then, has gone into at least 10 natural disasters for this purpose. He says the ultimate goal is to unite these pets with their owners.
New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5. The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants...
Fire destroys Alum Creek home
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
Sheetz announces $60,000 donation matching challenge in support of Mid Atlantic Special Olympics chapters
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz challenges customers to match $60,000 in donations to support West Virginia’s Special Olympics chapters. Through October, customers can support West Virginia’s Special Olympics teams through donation boxes and adding donations to purchases at a store location near them. The donations will...
Mercer Mall cancels trick-or-treat event due to “poor past tenant participation”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local shopping mall is stopping their annual trunk or treat event. Confirmed by Mercer Mall management, they are canceling the mall’s yearly trick-or-treat event due to quote “poor past tenant participation”. A memo sent out to store managers Wednesday, September 28, 2022, saidthe mall isn’t able to handle the number of crowds […]
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend
WIND ADVISORY is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County
WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
