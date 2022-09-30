ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniels, WV

Lootpress

Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Dog Tag Café to hold Grand Opening ceromony

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Dog Tag Café will be hosting a Grand Opening ceremony Thursday to celebrate the latest business to set up shop at the Crossroads Mall. The event will feature a ribbon cutting with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, and will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 12:15pm.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book

Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

New CWT tourism sites in Summersville

This past week the Summersville Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) has completed a project to update the two Civil War Trails sites in the county. These sites are networked together with over 150 other Civil War Trails (CWT) sites in West Virginia and over 1,400 across six states. These new stories include the tale of legendary spy Nancy Hart and the 1861 battle of Battle of Kessler's Cross Lanes. Visitors from across the world look for Civil War Trails signs to help put them in the footsteps of history. The new signs in downtown Summersville and just north of Carnifex...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Concert Association announces 2022-23 season performances

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.

BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
BOLT, WV
WHSV

Local to help rescue pets from Hurricane Ian

LERONA, W.Va. (WVVA) -As Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida, a man from Lerona is braving the wreckage to rescue pets that have been left behind or lost as people evacuated from their homes. Brandon Riffe and the Animal Disaster Relief Coalition are flying down south and working with local organizations to save the animals. However, this is not his first time going into disaster scenarios. He’s been rescuing pets since 2018 and, since then, has gone into at least 10 natural disasters for this purpose. He says the ultimate goal is to unite these pets with their owners.
LERONA, WV
woay.com

New River Community and Technical College to offer Food Heritage Writing workshop

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a new three-week writing course studying food heritage with author Belinda Anderson beginning November 5. The “Writing Your Food Heritage” workshop will teach students to write stories about their memories of food traditions and family gatherings. Participants...
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire destroys Alum Creek home

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Lincoln County home is destroyed after a fire this afternoon. According to Lincoln County dispatchers, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. in the 2500 block of Little Coal River Road in Alum Creek near the Kanawha-Lincoln county line. Dispatchers say the home was not abandoned, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Air Force member drowns in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Ian’s heaviest rains arrive tonight, showers linger for weekend

WIND ADVISORY​​ is in effect from this evening through 10 a.m. Saturday for Giles, Bland, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Raleigh, Mcdowell, Wyoming, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster and Pocahontas counties. Isolated wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas, which could cause a few power outages.
GILES COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Grown Here at Home: Couple discovers huge hornet nest on farm in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Sherry Shaverdi and her husband live on a 60-acre sheep farm in Wythe County. In July, they noticed a hornet nest on their dog’s house. “It is quite amazing. It just showed up. We’ve had them before but they’ve always been fairly small; really about the size of a grapefruit or a little bigger. But all of the sudden this one showed up and just took off,” Sherry explained.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
woay.com

Volunteers now accepting requests for Annual Community Thanksgiving meals

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Following a two-year hiatus, volunteers announce the Community Thanksgiving Meal will resume providing free meals to those in need for the holiday. Participants must request orders no later than October 31 via email at communitythanksgivingmeal@outlook.com. Residents can also call 304-741-9123 and leave a message including their name, number of meals, and pickup location.
OAK HILL, WV

