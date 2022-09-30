Read full article on original website
Geneva Police investigating after hand grenade mailed to Geneva City Court
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department says two suspicious packages were mailed to Geneva City Court Tuesday morning from the U.S. Postal Service. In following protocol, court security sent the packages through an x-ray machine where a hand grenade was found. Police say the building was evacuated as...
Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
Police: Officer's murder stemmed from investigation into large-scale drug ring
Rochester, N.Y. — The murder of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz happened during an investigation into a large-scale marijuana distribution network, and a string of escalating violence between rival gangs, the Rochester Police Department announced Tuesday. Police had been investigating the network, which they said was run by Brandon Washington, throughout...
Opening statements begin in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former principal of Northwood Elementary School in the Hilton Central School District accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen children. The first witness called by the prosecution, a former Northwood student, testified that Ashton...
Police: Drug ring, gang rivalry brought Vickers to Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Out-of-town gang members, weapons and drugs were all tied to the murder of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and two others over the summer. "I think if we did not make these arrests, the homicide rate would be higher than it would have been,” Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said during a press conference Tuesday.
Crime Stoppers: Jail Bureau
In this week's Crime Stoppers, Major James McGowan from Monroe County's Jail Bureau highlight the members of the jail bureau and the work they do. He also discusses the new hiring opportunity coming up with the jail civil service test in December.
RPD: Gunshot victim walks into Strong Hospital overnight
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into Rochester General Hospital overnight. Police say a man in his 30's was shot at least once in the lower body. It is unknown where exactly the shooting occurred as the victim refused to provide any information to officers.
Jury selection underway in former Hilton principal's trial
Rochester, N.Y. — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Kirk Ashton, the former Hilton Central School District principal accused of sexually abusing more than two dozen children. Ashton, 51, had been a beloved member of the Hilton school community, serving as principal of Northwood Elementary School since...
Police: Man shot multiple times, killed on city's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side. Investigators say around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a man in his 40s was shot multiple times on Driving Park Avenue near Finch Street. First responders rushed the man to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was...
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
Deputies searching for missing man
Wheatland, N.Y. (WHAM) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing man. Deputies say Justin Bodine, 36, was last seen leaving on foot from an address on Spring Street in Wheatland at 9:30 a.m. Monday. He is 5'11" and weighs around 190 pounds. He has...
Geneva Police investigating two shootings, one leaves two men in critical condition
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department is investigating after two men had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. Officers say the two men who were shot are in their 30s. Both men were taken to Geneva General Hospital by privately owned vehicles. The...
Rochester community gathers to pray and reduce gun violence
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Rochester community gathered at the New Progressive Cathedral Church Of God In Christ on Sunday to pray as gun violence continues to plague the city. It was a night full of music, speeches and calls for change, all in an effort to the...
Local leaders mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Rochester, N.Y. — All too often, victims of domestic violence remain silent — feeling they have no place to turn. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Willow Domestic Violence Center is joining with Monroe County to spread the word that victims are not alone and help is available 24/7.
RPD: Man struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has life-threatening injuries after Rochester police say he was struck by two vehicles on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue. This happened just after 8 p.m. Monday. Rochester police Captain Ryan Tauriello says when the man, in his 50s, tried crossing Lake Avenue, traffic traveling...
Morelle, Singletary square off in debate
Rochester, N.Y. — Election Day is six weeks away, and one of the top races in the Rochester area will be for the state's 25th Congressional District. Incumbent Rep. Joe Morelle (D) faces a challenge from former Rochester Police Chief La'Ron Singletary (R). The two candidates faced off Monday...
Greece parent says child's day care classroom closed for 3 weeks due to staffing issues
Greece, N.Y. — A man is scrambling to find child care for his 1-year-old son after he said his day care classroom at Doodle Bugs! in Greece suddenly closed for nearly all of October. Last Thursday, Marc Malave said he received a call from the center alerting him his...
Community reacts to first-ever Service Truck Rodeo in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — It's the City of Rochester's first rodeo - a Service Truck Rodeo, that is. On Sunday, local nonprofit Rochester Hope partnered with 20 other organizations for the event, giving people in the North Clinton neighborhood a preview of the wide variety of support services that are available.
Brighton school leader recognized as state's top superintendent
The superintendent of the Brighton Central School District received high honors Monday. Kevin McGowan was named last month as the New York State School Superintendent of the Year. McGowan was recognized for the award Monday. He thanked the district's teachers, staff, students and his family for helping making him the...
