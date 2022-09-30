Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Investigation into students involved in ‘racially motivated incident’ is ongoingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Community Day returns to Tufts campus after 2 yearsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Related
Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96
SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94
FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
Framingham Marching Band & Color Guard Participates in NESBA Event
NEW BEDFORD – The Framingham High marching band & color guard participated in the new England Scholastic Band Association event at New Bedford High on Sunday afternoon. Due to the high winds on Sunday, the bands could have chosen to perform without movement. The judges provided commentary but no scores or results were announced.
Advocates Hosting Electronics Recycling Event Saturday in Honor of Late Timothy Lee
FRAMINGHAM – Advocates, a human services provider in Massachusetts, is organizing an electronics recycling event in memory of Timothy Lee – a beloved long-time Advocates staff, board member, and Framingham resident who passed away in 2021. At Advocates, Lee was a significant member of the Diversity Advisory Council...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natick’s Gleason To Participate in His 17th Jimmy Fund Walk Sunday
NATICK – Leo Gleason of Natick registered for the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai in honor of his family, sister, wife, and himself. He is dedicated to fundraising for cancer research because the disease has significantly impacted his life, including his diagnosis. In 2000, Gleason...
Bake Sale at Annunciation Orthodox Church Saturday
NATICK – The Annunciation Orthodox Church of Natick will hold its Fall bake sale on Saturday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This women’s organization at the church holds this annual events featuring delicious home made deserts and pies.
Natick Welcomes 2 New Police Officers
NATICK – The Town of Natick Police announced two new officers have joined the force. Officer Nunez and Officer Mooney both graduated from The Lowell Police Academy on Friday, September 30. Officer Nunez is picture with his father Ervis Nunez Sr. and his girlfriend Gabby Thomas. Officer Mooney is...
Southborough Police Save Stuck Owl
SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough police officers made a save in net during at the soccer fields. Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford scored a nice save at the Trottier middle school soccer fields, said Southborough Police on social media. “They assisted this beautiful Owl with a his soccer net entanglement,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: 1 Injured in Downtown Framingham Fight
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a fight in downtown Framingham on Friday night, September 30. Police responded to 417 Waverley Street at 11:16 p.m. for a report of a fight. “Three individuals that are known to each other,” were involved, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 3, 2022
1 Today begins registration for the City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department’s skating lessons. 2. Tuesday, October 4 at sundown begins Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. There are no meetings scheduled this week on October 4 or October 5 due to the Jewish holiday. Due to the Jewish holiday, School Committee which typically meets on Wednesday nights will meet tonight. And City Council which typically meets on Tuesday nights, will meet on Thursday night this week.
Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, Travel Agent, Former President of Natick League of Women Voters, & Natick Town Meeting Member
NATICK – Carolyn Shaver Eisenmenger, 96, passed away peacefully Sept. 21, 2022 at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare in Natick. Mother, homemaker, travel agent and active Natick citizen, Carolyn was born in 1926 in Fredonia, New York, daughter of Richard and Carolyn Shaver, and grew up in Saranac Lake, New York.
Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, Army Veteran
ASHLAND – Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Framingham. Born in St. Paul, MN; he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucetta (Cornwell) Cottengaim. He was the husband of Lisa (Abu) Cottengaim for 38 years. Ray served his country honorably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brenda Catherine Glidden, 79, Legal Secretary, Ashland High Guidance
FRAMINGHAM – Brenda Catherine Glidden, 79, of Framingham and former longtime resident of Ashland, passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022, with her family by her side. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Edith (Donati) Nardini and the beloved wife of Russell Glidden for 59 years.
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham High Marching Band Competes in New Bedford Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High marching band will compete at the New England Scholastic Band Association competition in New Bedford today, October 2. The NESBA event is from 1 to 5 p.m. at New Bedford High School. The Flyers are scheduled to perform at 3:20 p.m., with the host New Bedford performing last after them.
PHOTOS: Annual Fall Fair at Plymouth Church
FRAMINGHAM – Lots of shoppers attended the annual fall fair at Plymouth Church of Framingham today, October 1. The parking lot was packed, and every space of the church was filled with items for sale. There was a white elephant sale, a book room, a jewelry room, and even...
Framingham Flyers Swim & Dive Meet Moving To Newton
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team – without a home pool this season due to the closure of Keefe Tech’s pool, had planned to have a home swim meet at Wayland community pool on Saturday at 3:15 p.m. But the bubble has yet...
Tigers Defeat Flyers 96-82
NEWTON – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team has had to face a lot obstacles this season. First, they are without a home pool, as Keefe Tech closed its pool announcing an estimated $5 million repairs. So Flyers head coach Micke Foley has the Framingham swimmers &...
Home of the Week: 180-Year-Old Greek Revival Colonial in Framingham Priced at $1,049,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 5-bedroom multiple family home in Framingham,. The 200 Pleasant Street property is priced at $1.049 million. Built in 1842, the Greek Revival colonial is a multi-family home. The property 4,512 square feet of living space, and...
5 Things You Need To Know in Framingham: Friday, September 30, 2022
1 MCAS scores were released yesterday. Across the state, math scores improved but English Language Arts decreased. SOURCE will have a report on the Framingham Public Schools results this weekend. 2. NO CITY OF FRAMINGHAM MEETINGS scheduled for today. And reminder that City Hall closes on Fridays at 2 p.m.
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham & Lexington Battle To 1-1 Tie
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High boys soccer and Lexington High battled to a 1-1 tie at Fuller Middle’s turf field on a crisp October afternoon. The non-league game was scoreless through the first half, but in the second half Lexington got on the board when Pieter Bultman scored. Coach...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0