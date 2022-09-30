1 Today begins registration for the City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department’s skating lessons. 2. Tuesday, October 4 at sundown begins Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. There are no meetings scheduled this week on October 4 or October 5 due to the Jewish holiday. Due to the Jewish holiday, School Committee which typically meets on Wednesday nights will meet tonight. And City Council which typically meets on Tuesday nights, will meet on Thursday night this week.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO