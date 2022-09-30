ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96

SUDBURY – Dorothy Mae (Burke) Wright, 96, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her family on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at the family residence in Sudbury. Dorothy was born at her family residence in Wayland on October 13, 1925 the daughter of the late Walter...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Alice (Whitten) Bonanno, 94

FRAMINGHAM – Alice P. (Whitten) Bonanno, 94, of Franklin, passed away peacefully, Tuesday September 27, 2022, surrounded by her family, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo V. Bonanno, who died in 2021. Born April 25, 1928, in Boston, a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Natick, MA
Obituaries
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Natick, MA
City
Framingham, MA
Natick, MA
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Welcomes 2 New Police Officers

NATICK – The Town of Natick Police announced two new officers have joined the force. Officer Nunez and Officer Mooney both graduated from The Lowell Police Academy on Friday, September 30. Officer Nunez is picture with his father Ervis Nunez Sr. and his girlfriend Gabby Thomas. Officer Mooney is...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Southborough Police Save Stuck Owl

SOUTHBOROUGH – Southborough police officers made a save in net during at the soccer fields. Officers Keith Nichols and Jake Woodford scored a nice save at the Trottier middle school soccer fields, said Southborough Police on social media. “They assisted this beautiful Owl with a his soccer net entanglement,...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Brooklyn#Music Educator#The Verve Hotel 1360
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: 1 Injured in Downtown Framingham Fight

FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a fight in downtown Framingham on Friday night, September 30. Police responded to 417 Waverley Street at 11:16 p.m. for a report of a fight. “Three individuals that are known to each other,” were involved, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, October 3, 2022

1 Today begins registration for the City of Framingham’s Parks & Recreation Department’s skating lessons. 2. Tuesday, October 4 at sundown begins Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar. There are no meetings scheduled this week on October 4 or October 5 due to the Jewish holiday. Due to the Jewish holiday, School Committee which typically meets on Wednesday nights will meet tonight. And City Council which typically meets on Tuesday nights, will meet on Thursday night this week.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, Army Veteran

ASHLAND – Raymond Lewis Cottengaim, 76, of Ashland passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Framingham. Born in St. Paul, MN; he was the son of the late Raymond and Lucetta (Cornwell) Cottengaim. He was the husband of Lisa (Abu) Cottengaim for 38 years. Ray served his country honorably...
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Annual Fall Fair at Plymouth Church

FRAMINGHAM – Lots of shoppers attended the annual fall fair at Plymouth Church of Framingham today, October 1. The parking lot was packed, and every space of the church was filled with items for sale. There was a white elephant sale, a book room, a jewelry room, and even...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Tigers Defeat Flyers 96-82

NEWTON – The Framingham High girls swim & dive team has had to face a lot obstacles this season. First, they are without a home pool, as Keefe Tech closed its pool announcing an estimated $5 million repairs. So Flyers head coach Micke Foley has the Framingham swimmers &...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy