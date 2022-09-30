ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Top 20 Countries With The Most Ultra-Wealthy Individuals

New data from the Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report shows that there was an “explosion of wealth” last year. The global population of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) grew by 46,000 to a record of 218,200. The report notes that UHNWIs benefited from a surge in the value of financial assets last year.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Is The Bond Market Signaling A Market Bottom?

The 10-year U.S. treasury bond yield tends to move inversely with the S&P 500. The negative correlation started in 2022 and has accelerated as the S&P 500 hit new lows after the 10-year peaked earlier. A reversal signal candle on the 10-year yield may signal a bottom in the S&P...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

S&P 500 Bottom Near?

S&P 500 reversed to the downside on high volume, and the open short position became profitable from the get-go. No matter the premarket jubilation driven by retreat in bond yields, the bottom is clearly not yet in, and it‘s a matter of both technicals and hawkish monetary policy guidance.
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Fed Turn That Wasn’t

S&P 500 didn‘t look back at Monday‘s lows, bonds were pushing higher while the dollar retreated to my 111.50 support before stabilizing. Also junk bonds had trouble extending gains in the latter half of yesterday‘s session while long-dated Treasuries retreated intraday to a more neutral (practically doji) close.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Inflation#Core Inflation#Business Personal Finance#Eurizon The Globe#The Globe#Company#Central Bank#Fed#Ecb#Valuewalk#Ambrus Group#The Central Banks#Italian
ValueWalk

HVS 3Q22: Talas Turkey Value Fund Finds Turkey Attractive

Hidden Value Stocks issue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, featuring an interview with Mesut Ellialtioglu, Turkey Investment Officer of the Talas Turkey Value Fund, discussing why Turkey is an attractive market. Mesut Ellialtioglu, Turkey Investment Officer Of The Talas Turkey Value Fund. Could you give our readers...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Farmer Sentiment Drifts Lower, Rising Interest Rates Contribute To Uneasiness

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and CHICAGO — The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer farmer sentiment index declined 5 points to a reading of 112 in September. The decline in farmer sentiment was primarily the result of producers’ weakened perception of current conditions, as the Current Conditions Index declined 9 points to 109.
AGRICULTURE
ValueWalk

UN Calls On Central Banks To Halt Interest Rate Hike

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Treasury yields have slipped this week and there are widespread rumors that the Fed will be done hiking key interest rates after its November FOMC meeting and that there is a possibility that the Fed may only hike key interest rates 0.5%. Speculating that the Fed will diverge from its guidance is dangerous.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Germany
Country
China
ValueWalk

Deadline to Claim the New Mexico Stimulus Check of $400 is Just Days Away

Thousands of low-income New Mexico residents are eligible for a relief check of at least $400. However, the deadline to claim the New Mexico stimulus check is now just days away. Eligible low-income residents have until October 7 to apply for the relief checks. How To Claim The New Mexico...
POLITICS
ValueWalk

First World Problems

The investors of Smead Capital Management have been hearing us talk about ‘First World Problems’ recently. These are undoubtedly problems, but (in a manner of progress) are vastly different problems than we had before. Therefore, we feel we’ve solved the problems of the past and have opened ourselves...
ECONOMY
ValueWalk

Archer-Daniels-Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases

ADM has a secret weapon for attracting investors: A long history of dividend increases. Fundamentally, the stock remains sound, with a three-year earnings growth rate of 31%. Wall Street expects earnings of $6.83 per share, up 32% from 2021. Amid the volatility in commodity prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement

Nike falls on a mixed FQ1 report that has the analysts worried about margins. Bloating inventory led to increased markdowns and this is expected in Q2 as well. Near-term headwinds are weighing on shares but a long-term buying opportunity is on the way. Nike’s (NYSE:NKE) FQ1 report is a wake-up...
RETAIL
ValueWalk

Over 340 Elected Officials Ask The Federal Government To Increase Its Offshore Wind Goals And Accelerate Permitting

Elected officials from NY, NJ and MA urge responsible offshore wind development to fight the climate crisis and stabilize energy prices. HOST: Dominic Frongillo, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA), former Councilmember and Deputy Supervisor of Caroline, New York. SPEAKERS:. Fund Manager Profile: Kris Sidial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ValueWalk

Tesla Price Cuts Are Needed To Resume Unit Delivery Growth – Shortseller

Stanphyl Capital’s commentary for the month ended September 30, 2022, discussing their short position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Want to see a typical Elon Musk/Tesla fraud summarized in a simple bar graph? In this recent Consumer Reports test, note which of these cars never comes close—in any environmental conditions—to meeting its claimed EPA range:
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy