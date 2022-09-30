In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Treasury yields have slipped this week and there are widespread rumors that the Fed will be done hiking key interest rates after its November FOMC meeting and that there is a possibility that the Fed may only hike key interest rates 0.5%. Speculating that the Fed will diverge from its guidance is dangerous.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO