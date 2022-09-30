Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Winnersville Classic ticket information available
LOWNDES CO. – Ticket information for this Friday’s Winnersville Classic with the Lowndes Vikings facing off with the Valdosta Wildcats. On Friday, October 7, our Vikings will host Valdosta High School in a Region 1-7A football game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game will be sold according to the Lowndes Athletic Department Ticket Priority Policy.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes schools enforce clear bag policy for home football games
LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective immediately. Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective October 3, 2022, to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants, and fans.
WALB 10
Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation. Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14. The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at...
Tifton, October 03 High School 🏐 Game Notice
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
WALB 10
Shooting in Valdosta leaves 1 injured
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been hospitalized after being shot early Tuesday morning in Valdosta, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Around 12:51 a.m., VPD officers responded to the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive after a 38-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
wtxl.com
No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
41nbc.com
Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
southgatv.com
Cook mourns late SRO
ADEL, GA – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office mourns the late head of its School Resource Officer ranks. Captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold died Monday night, after breaking up a fight on the high school campus. Arnold, a 26 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, passed away...
southgatv.com
Phoebe Putney welcomes new CEO
ALBANY, GA – As Hurricane Ian churned across Florida late last week, Deborah Angerami, was packing up and moving from the state she had called home her entire adult life. It was nearly 4:00 AM Friday when she finally was able to settle into her new home in Albany and get some sleep. Even though she wasn’t officially scheduled to begin her job as Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s Chief Executive Officer until Monday, she showed up Friday, ready to get to work.
southgatv.com
Fatality confirmed at Albany fire
ALBANY, GA – Albany Fire is on the scene of a fatal house fire. South Georgia Television News Reporter Mary Alex Anders says Dougherty Coroner Michael Fowler is at the scene, located at the corner of N Monroe & W Tift Avenue. The name of the deceased has yet...
southgatv.com
Phoebe garners business partner of the year award
ALBANY, GA- Phoebe’s innovative healthcare workforce development partnership with the Albany-based Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy earned Phoebe recognition as Georgia’s 2022 College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Year. “We rolled up our sleeves and went to work hand-in-hand with 4C Academy to come...
Waycross Journal-Herald
Ware County Teen Maze
Being a teenager is a time of tremendous possibilities however stress, anxiousness, and depression can turn those possibilities into mass confusion or worse. Teens struggle daily trying to fit in with their peers, perform athletically, and excel academically. Just being responsible or irresponsible can raise their stress levels and can cause a variety of unwelcome behaviors. It is important that youth receive open communication frequently allowing them time to explore their thoughts and feelings, find their voice, and realize “My life matters. My choices matter.” The goal of the Ware County Teen Maze is to address these and other issues empowering students to make the right choices.
WALB 10
Victim identified in Albany boarding house fire; residents picking up the pieces
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The female victim of the lethal Friday boarding house fire has now been identified. Two Albany men are also left picking up the pieces of their 100-year-old home which was right next door. People who were living in the boarding house are also displaced and mourning...
WALB 10
Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
vsuspectator.com
OPINION: Keep the faith in Jackson
The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.
WALB 10
2 plead guilty to Walmart gift card schemes across Georgia, U.S.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men from the northeast pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes using Walmart gift cards that affected hundreds of people, the Department of Justice (DOJ) says. Yao Lin, 51, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, and Wen Xue Lin, 39, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, each pleaded guilty to...
