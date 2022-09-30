Triple-murder fugitive from Monterey County is arrested in Mariposa, police report

Law enforcement in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties helped track down a triple-murder suspect from Monterey County, police said.

Elizar Ayron Arellano, 20, is accused of shooting a man and woman and the woman’s unborn child in Kings City on Dec. 26, 2021. A total of seven suspects have been arrested in the case.

Arellano was traced to the Groveland area on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and then arrested near Coulterville, a news release from the Kings City Police Department said.

It had help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Mariposa sheriff’s office and the Tuolumne sheriff’s and probation departments.

As of Thursday, Arellano remained in the Monterey County Jail on $6.12 million bail. He is charged with second-degree murder, participation in a gang, and possession of illegal fireworks.

A motive was not reported for the shootings. The adult victims were Carlos Manuel Lopez, 20, and Selena Gonzalez Godoy, 18, who was at least eight weeks pregnant, police said.

The suspects arrested earlier on homicide charges included three teenage boys from King City and Salinas residents Raul Lucas, 20, and Guillermo Becerra, 19. Rocio Martinez, 28, of Salinas is charged with aiding and abetting the killings, along with weapon violations.

Police said in December that Arellano had fled after the shootings and was considered armed and dangerous. The news release did not indicate that he resisted when arrested on the 6000 block of Greeley Hill Road.

The release also said a search warrant was served afterward at a home on the 20000 block of Chapin Road in the Groveland area. The results were not disclosed.