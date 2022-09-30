ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Triple-murder fugitive from Monterey County is arrested in Mariposa, police report

By John Holland
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

Law enforcement in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties helped track down a triple-murder suspect from Monterey County, police said.

Elizar Ayron Arellano, 20, is accused of shooting a man and woman and the woman’s unborn child in Kings City on Dec. 26, 2021. A total of seven suspects have been arrested in the case.

Arellano was traced to the Groveland area on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and then arrested near Coulterville, a news release from the Kings City Police Department said.

It had help from the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Mariposa sheriff’s office and the Tuolumne sheriff’s and probation departments.

As of Thursday, Arellano remained in the Monterey County Jail on $6.12 million bail. He is charged with second-degree murder, participation in a gang, and possession of illegal fireworks.

A motive was not reported for the shootings. The adult victims were Carlos Manuel Lopez, 20, and Selena Gonzalez Godoy, 18, who was at least eight weeks pregnant, police said.

The suspects arrested earlier on homicide charges included three teenage boys from King City and Salinas residents Raul Lucas, 20, and Guillermo Becerra, 19. Rocio Martinez, 28, of Salinas is charged with aiding and abetting the killings, along with weapon violations.

Police said in December that Arellano had fled after the shootings and was considered armed and dangerous. The news release did not indicate that he resisted when arrested on the 6000 block of Greeley Hill Road.

The release also said a search warrant was served afterward at a home on the 20000 block of Chapin Road in the Groveland area. The results were not disclosed.

California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A known gang member was arrested for involvement in drug sales in Salinas, allege the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Max Aguilar, 44, was arrested by PCU and MADCAT on the 140 block of Consitution Boulevard. Then deputies served a search warrant on the 600 block of East Romie Lane. During the search The post Gang member arrested with fentanyl and other drugs in Salinas: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
sanbenito.com

Inmate commits suicide at San Benito County Jail

An inmate at the San Benito County jail committed suicide at the detention facility over the weekend, according to authorities. About 8:11am Oct. 2, an inmate who was alone in his cell was discovered by jail staff hanging from a bedsheet, says a press release from Sheriff Eric Taylor’s office. Medics responded to the jail, located at 710 Flynn Road, and pronounced the inmate dead.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam

SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police. Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to The post Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft

MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Los Gatos Mom Accused of Throwing Parties for Underage Teens Pleads Not Guilty

A mother accused of throwing alcohol-fueled sex parties for underage teens at her former Los Gatos home pleaded not guilty in a San Jose courtroom Monday. Shannon O'Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, has been behind bars since last October and will remain in custody as she awaits trial on 39 felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment, child molestation and sexual assault.
LOS GATOS, CA
