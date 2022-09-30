ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon

Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses

If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
Gamespot

What's New In Overwatch 2: Battle Pass, Challenges, How To Transfer Skins, And More

After spending the last few weeks playing Overwatch 2, I've learned quite a few tips and tricks that changed how I played going forward. This includes what the difference is between Overwatch 2's battle passes, how to level up your battle pass quickly, how combat has evolved, and how Overwatch 2's new heroes fit in with the old crew. Here's everything I wish I knew about Overwatch 2 before jumping in to play, organized neatly so you can get the head start you need to find a main, compete in ranked matches, or just unlock that next irresistible skin.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Gamespot

Need For Speed Unbound Leaks As EA Sets Announcement For October 6

Electronic Arts will officially announce the next Need for Speed game on October 6, the company has announced, but an early leak might have spoiled the publisher's surprise. EA's own website apparently hosted an image for a game called Need for Speed Unbound, though this page no longer appears to be online. The name Unbound would be no surprise, as a previous report pointed to this being the title. The reveal will officially take place on October 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15

The latest update to the Xbox Game Pass library include a few spooky highlights as well as several exits from the subscription service. October 15 will see six departures from Game Pass, including turn-based supernatural adventure Echo Generation, open-world exploration game Sable, and murder mystery The Good Life. You can...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

20 Years Later, Canceled Dune Game Resurfaces On Steam With A New Name

A canceled Dune game for the Game Boy Advance is now available for purchase on Steam--albeit without the official Dune license. As spotted by The Spaceshipper on Twitter, what is now called Elland: The Crystal Wars originally began life in 2001 as Dune: Ornithopter Assault. The project was ultimately scrapped in 2002, but in an unexpected surprise, the game is now available for purchase on Steam, making it the first time the game has been publicly available.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tactical Recon

We have no news or videos for Tactical Recon. Sorry!
Gamespot

Withering Rooms

Sign In to follow. Follow Withering Rooms, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Get 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10

Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Ryclaw: Hope

Sign In to follow. Follow Ryclaw: Hope, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Stunt Legends

We have no news or videos for Stunt Legends. Sorry!
SPORTS
Gamespot

Lost Ark Will Receive Two New Classes And Four New Raids Before The End Of 2022

Lost Ark is going to have a busy next three months, as publisher Amazon Games has revealed all the new content coming to the free-to-play MMORPG before the end of 2022. Specifically, Amazon has detailed the two new advanced classes and four new raids coming before year's end in a new content roadmap. Both the Reaper and Summoner advanced classes will join the game's class roster. Reaper, an Assassin advanced class, will come in November, while Summoner, a Mage advanced class, will come in December.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy