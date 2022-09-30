Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel, New Witcher Games, And An Original IP In Development At CD Projekt Red
As part of its strategy presentation, CD Projekt has announced that it has multiple new games in development. Although details are slim, the company did announce that a sequel to 2020's Cyberpunk 2077 is in development under the codename "Project Orion" and will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe" when it is released.
Gamespot
Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon
Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Announced, Witcher Projects Explained | GameSpot News
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a sequel, more Witcher games than you can shake a stick at, Dead Space reveals final gameplay, and a Nintendo Direct is coming this week. All on today’s GameSpot News. As part of its strategy presentation, CD Projekt has announced that it has multiple new...
Gamespot
This $20 Xbox Live Gold Bundle Includes 8 Game Development Courses
If you're looking to re-up your Xbox Live Gold subscription, GameSpot Deals has a great bundle promotion right now that's worth checking out. For just $20, you can get three months of Xbox Live Gold and eight online classes focused on introductory game development. Considering Xbox Live Gold normally costs $25 for three months, you're getting a deal just on the subscription. The online courses really sweeten the pot, since these are regularly priced at more than $20 each.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remake/Remaster And Multiplayer Spin-Off Reportedly In Development
Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. As spotted by...
Gamespot
What's New In Overwatch 2: Battle Pass, Challenges, How To Transfer Skins, And More
After spending the last few weeks playing Overwatch 2, I've learned quite a few tips and tricks that changed how I played going forward. This includes what the difference is between Overwatch 2's battle passes, how to level up your battle pass quickly, how combat has evolved, and how Overwatch 2's new heroes fit in with the old crew. Here's everything I wish I knew about Overwatch 2 before jumping in to play, organized neatly so you can get the head start you need to find a main, compete in ranked matches, or just unlock that next irresistible skin.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass For First Half Of October Includes Four New Releases, Including Plague Tale Sequel
Microsoft has announced the first wave of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, and the list contains four day-one new releases, including the A Plague Tale sequel and other spooky titles for the Halloween season. October 2022's first Game Pass release is Chivalry 2, the multiplayer, first-person action...
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Leaks As EA Sets Announcement For October 6
Electronic Arts will officially announce the next Need for Speed game on October 6, the company has announced, but an early leak might have spoiled the publisher's surprise. EA's own website apparently hosted an image for a game called Need for Speed Unbound, though this page no longer appears to be online. The name Unbound would be no surprise, as a previous report pointed to this being the title. The reveal will officially take place on October 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.
Gamespot
All The Xbox Game Pass Titles Leaving October 15
The latest update to the Xbox Game Pass library include a few spooky highlights as well as several exits from the subscription service. October 15 will see six departures from Game Pass, including turn-based supernatural adventure Echo Generation, open-world exploration game Sable, and murder mystery The Good Life. You can...
Gamespot
20 Years Later, Canceled Dune Game Resurfaces On Steam With A New Name
A canceled Dune game for the Game Boy Advance is now available for purchase on Steam--albeit without the official Dune license. As spotted by The Spaceshipper on Twitter, what is now called Elland: The Crystal Wars originally began life in 2001 as Dune: Ornithopter Assault. The project was ultimately scrapped in 2002, but in an unexpected surprise, the game is now available for purchase on Steam, making it the first time the game has been publicly available.
Gamespot
Guilty Gear Strive Cross-Play Open Beta Begins October 13 On PlayStation And PC
After its official announcement during Tokyo Games Show last month, Arc System Works has confirmed the Guilty Gear Strive cross-play beta will take place October 13-17 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The beta test will be free and available to all players--including those who have not purchased the...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Withering Rooms
Gamespot
Get 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.
Gamespot
Ryclaw: Hope
Gamespot
Gamespot
Lost Ark Will Receive Two New Classes And Four New Raids Before The End Of 2022
Lost Ark is going to have a busy next three months, as publisher Amazon Games has revealed all the new content coming to the free-to-play MMORPG before the end of 2022. Specifically, Amazon has detailed the two new advanced classes and four new raids coming before year's end in a new content roadmap. Both the Reaper and Summoner advanced classes will join the game's class roster. Reaper, an Assassin advanced class, will come in November, while Summoner, a Mage advanced class, will come in December.
Gamespot
