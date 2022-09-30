Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams
As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
FOX Sports
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
FOX Sports
Eagles, Bills, Chiefs lead Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
The Eagles continue to fly high, showing the league they can win through the air or on the ground with a bruising victory over the Jaguars in a Philly downpour. Following the Eagles closely are the Bills, who had to rally to beat the Ravens, and the Chiefs, who jumped all over the Bucs.
FOX Sports
Trevor Lawrence’s response to bad game will say a lot about 2022 Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence said all the right things. After his team's 29-21 road loss Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles, thanks largely to his five turnovers, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback took accountability for his miscues. He wouldn't blame the sideways rain or the wet ball in Philadelphia for the giveaways. The bad exchange with center Luke Fortner on the failed (and fumbled) QB sneak in the second quarter? Lawrence pointed at himself.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta. A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.
FOX Sports
Rams struggles continue with a 24-9 loss to 49ers on MNF | THE HERD
Matthew Stafford struggled in the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. He completed 32 of his 48 pass attempts for 254 yards and one interception. He was also sacked six times, which shows that the Rams' weakness is at the offensive line. This raises the question on who is under the most pressure in Los Angeles. Colin Cowherd breaks down the Rams' struggles in a post-Super Bowl season.
FOX Sports
Chiefs back on top of Colin Cowherd's 'Herd Hierarchy'
Four weeks down, 14 to go. We haven't gotten far in the 2022 NFL season, but boy have the storylines swirled, as the first month of football has swept by. With that, here are the top 10 teams in the league according to "The Herd" host Colin Cowherd, with insights from FOX Bet.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Colts-Broncos
It's the battle of the horses when the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) play at the Denver Broncos (2-2) in an AFC showdown on Thursday Night Football. The all-time series between the two NFL teams is tied 14-14. Both squads feature new quarterbacks this season, Matt Ryan with the Colts and Russell Wilson with the Broncos.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Lions-Patriots
The Detroit Lions and New England Patriots look to snap two-game losing streaks as the 1-3 teams meet Sunday in Massachusetts. This is a rare meeting between the longtime NFL franchises as the Patriots lead the all-time series, which started in 1971, 7-5. Here's everything you need from a betting...
FOX Sports
Vikings beat Saints despite mistakes. How good can they be without them?
The good. The bad. The ugly. Minnesota and New Orleans' showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London presented all three — with an emphasis on the ugly for the Vikings. Put bluntly, it was an ugly 28-25 victory for Minnesota because of all the missed opportunities for its offense, despite the best efforts of both the defense and special teams.
FOX Sports
Is Lamar Jackson too emotional? | THE HERD
Michael Vick Joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Vick talks the importance of learning from mistakes and getting over emotions like many of the all time great QB's do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Are 2-2 Rams, Jaguars, Ravens contenders or pretenders? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide which 2-2 teams are pretenders or contenders, including the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Is your team a pretender or contender?
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Cowboys move up; Steelers, Colts in trouble
Not since Jimmy Eat World has the middle been this popular. Pardon the truly horrific wordplay, but that's the song I find myself singing as I put together these latest power rankings, sorting out the middle of a league that looks more wide open than ever. As long as your team looks passable, don't write yourself off yet.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Early lines for every game
After four weeks, there's just one undefeated team remaining (the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles) and one winless team (the 0-3-1 Houston Texans). That means 30 of the 32 teams are either 3-1, 2-2 or 1-3 (pending the outcome of the Monday Night Football game). And the only undefeated team against the...
FOX Sports
Rams in a pressure cooker; Geno Smith's incredible start; Zach Wilson's weakness
Carolina tried to take a shortcut at the QB position under Matt Rhule. He believed he knew better than other NFL teams and coaches around the league. He never wanted to rebuild, teach a young QB or deal with growing pains and early losses. He wanted a shortcut. He wanted...
Comments / 0