Courtesy of Kirk Hutchinson. Colby, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Holcomb’s do-everything star Damon Mesa rushed for four touchdowns against Colby Friday night and added a defensive touchdown, as the Longhorns stampeded the Eagles 39-12. Mesa rushed for a season-low 116 yards and is now averaging 149.8 yards per game on the ground. Through five games, Damon has wracked up 1059 total offensive yards, with 749 yards rushing, 238 yards passing and 72 yards receiving. He’s rushed for 11 TDs, thrown for 5 TDs and caught 1 touchdown pass. Friday night he added a defensive TD when he ripped the ball away from an Eagle running back and raced 65 yards to the end zone.

HOLCOMB, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO