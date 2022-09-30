Read full article on original website
Related
westernkansasnews.com
Colby girls win GWAC Tennis crown
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As regional play looms later this week, five GWAC schools made the trip to Scott City for the Great West Activities Conference Tournament on Monday, hosted by Cimarron. In it’s third year of the league meet, the Colby Lady Eagles would take the top spot in...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City makes schedule change, will travel to #6 Snow
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – The Garden City Broncbusters have made a schedule change to travel and play #6 Snow College Saturday, October 15. The time of the game has been changed from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Snow College was originally scheduled to face ASA (Miami) but will instead play the Broncbusters. Garden City originally was scheduled to play Georgia Christian at home, but had to cancel due to roster restrictions.
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City stuns Dodge City, wins 40-7 in longtime rivalry
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was a confidence boosting kind of night as Garden City rolled to a dominant victory over a longtime conference foe. Ty Perry ran for a season high 123 yards and added two touchdowns through the air, Darshun Williams reeled in two interceptions including an 85-yard pick-six, and the Broncbusters annihilated Dodge City, 40-7 on Saturday night at Broncobuster Stadium. It was Garden City’s eighth consecutive victory over their rivals from the east, improving their overall mark to 2-3 and 2-1 in conference play.
westernkansasnews.com
Mesa’s 5 TDs lead the Longhorns to a rout over Colby
Courtesy of Kirk Hutchinson. Colby, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Holcomb’s do-everything star Damon Mesa rushed for four touchdowns against Colby Friday night and added a defensive touchdown, as the Longhorns stampeded the Eagles 39-12. Mesa rushed for a season-low 116 yards and is now averaging 149.8 yards per game on the ground. Through five games, Damon has wracked up 1059 total offensive yards, with 749 yards rushing, 238 yards passing and 72 yards receiving. He’s rushed for 11 TDs, thrown for 5 TDs and caught 1 touchdown pass. Friday night he added a defensive TD when he ripped the ball away from an Eagle running back and raced 65 yards to the end zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City firefighter treated and released after single story structure fire
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – At approximately 9:44 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Garden City Fire Department was dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 900 block of 9th Street. Upon arrival, fire personnel observed a single-story residence with heavy smoke coming from the structure. Crews made entry into east side of the structure for fire attack. The fire was deemed under control at approximately 11:10 a.m.
Comments / 0