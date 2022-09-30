Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Judge Cannon isn’t quite done helping Trump in Mar-a-Lago case
It was earlier this month when U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump and his lawyers effectively everything they wanted in the Mar-a-Lago scandal: The Trump-appointed jurist approved a request for a special master and blocked parts of the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation. As we’ve discussed, among...
Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.
Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
$3 Million Attorney Seeks Gentler Path On Mar-A-Lago Case, But Trump Isn't Having It: Report
After grabbing a jaw-dropping $3 million advance to represent Donald Trump, high-profile Florida attorney Chris Kise has largely been sidelined because he supports something the former president can’t get behind: a calmer legal approach, The Washington Post reported Friday. After much fanfare upon joining Trump’s legal team just weeks...
Senior Republicans evasive on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Biden impeachment demands
Calls from Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump loyalists in the Republican House caucus to pass an article of impeachment against Joe Biden are growing louder — but aren’t echoing in the halls of leadership just yet.With November’s midterms looming all eyes are on the House as the Senate has seemed to slip further out of reach of Republicans, thanks in large part due to slip-ups and embarrassment created by the party’s crop of political newcomer challengers like Herschel Walker, Dr Mehmet Oz, and JD Vance. As such, leaders of the caucus including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Ron DeSantis' White Boots At Hurricane Ian Disaster Zone Mocked For 'Fashion Felony'
Ron DeSantis is preparing to face elections in a few weeks to claim a second term as Florida's governor. His campaign has been stumped by his political stunt of transporting migrants away from Florida, Hurricane Ian, and the moves he's making to rebuild the battered Sunshine State. His detractors have...
Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'
Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
New DOJ filing exposes Trump’s secret objections — and asks special master to call his bluff
The Justice Department, in a filing on Tuesday, revealed objections made by the Trump legal team that the ex-president's lawyers had tried to keep under wraps. Federal Judge Raymond Dearie, the special master tasked with reviewing thousands of documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, earlier this month challenged Trump's lawyers to assert whether or not they endorsed his public claim that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during the search and also to produce evidence for Trump's claim that he had declassified secret national security documents before taking them home.
Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid
Paige Cole is one of the “Anons.” The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated to the White House to finish the remainder of Biden’s term. “His whole inauguration was fake. He didn’t...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
City Manager for Marco Island worries about supply chain issues that come with the rebuilding process
Hurricane Ian pummeled the southwest coast of Florida leaving homes completely flattened and entire towns submerged. Mike McNees is the City Manager for Marco Island, Florida. He joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what residents need and what’s being done to help them. Oct. 3, 2022.
Trump 'May Live to Regret' Endorsing Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz After Scandals
Former President Donald Trump may "live to regret" some of his endorsements in the 2022 midterm elections after potentially damaging reports about two Republican Senate candidates endorsed by Trump surfaced recently. Political experts who spoke to Newsweek on Tuesday said difficulties facing Pennsylvania candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Georgia candidate...
Seven Surprising Details Revealed About Donald Trump From 'Confidence Man'
The former president was reportedly concerned that then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo could replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, according to a new book.
Washington Examiner
DOJ reveals Trump records seized from Mar-a-Lago that may be privileged
The Department of Justice says FBI agents seized numerous boxes containing potentially privileged records belonging to former President Donald Trump during the raid of Mar-a-Lago, arguing those documents were then separated from the bureau’s criminal investigators. The revelation was contained within a newly unsealed late August filing by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC
GOP senator won't condemn Trump's remarks about McConnell
When pressed about former President Trump's remarks about Sen. Mitch McConnell having a 'death wish' for supporting 'Democrat sponsored Bills,' and for remarks against McConnell's wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Republican Senator Rick Scott declined to condemn Trump. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 4, 2022.
Trump Razzed Giuliani About How Much His Shit Literally Stinks, Book Claims
Donald Trump thinks Rudy Giuliani’s shit stinks... literally, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book. In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that there were shifting loyalty levels among Trump aides after the 2016 campaign weathered the storm stemming from the vulgar unearthed remarks made by Trump on the Access Hollywood tape. “The moment created a new hierarchy of loyalties among Trump intimates: [Chris] Christie, as the counterattack came together, made himself unavailable for the rest of the weekend, while [Rudy] Giuliani volunteered to represent the campaign on the Sunday talk shows,” Haberman wrote. Yet, that didn’t leave Giuliani resistant to Trump tossing insults his way. While aboard one of the former president’s planes with Giuliani, Trump made it a point to “loudly complain” about “the odor after Giuliani had used one of the plane’s bathrooms, so that other aides could hear.” “Rudy! That’s fucking disgusting!” Trump yelled. A Trump spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday afternoon. The Daily Beast couldn’t reach Giuliani.
MSNBC
Trump continues to skate as more Mar-a-Lago details emerge
Over the weekend, we learned the National Archives apparently has reason to believe that it still hasn’t recovered all of the documents former President Donald Trump had in his possession after he left the White House. “While there is no easy way to establish absolute accountability, we do know...
Washington Examiner
Trump pushes to delay DOJ's special master appeal in Mar-a-Lago raid case
Donald Trump is opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to speed up its circuit court appeal of the appointment of a special master, with the former president’s lawyers saying oral arguments shouldn’t happen until January at the earliest. The Justice Department last week requested an expedited ruling in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, Trump reportedly told lawyer to mislead Archives
In the world surrounding Donald Trump, Alex Cannon is not a figure with an especially high profile, but it’s a safe bet the former president knows who he is. After all, Cannon started working for the Trump Organization in 2015, and worked for the Republican’s 2016 campaign. With...
MSNBC
Rep. Raskin: “The whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today”
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, testified to the House Select Committee investigating January 6th. She told the panel that she still believes the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Rep. Jamie Raskin says, “that’s a remarkable thing for anyone to say, much less someone who’s married to a Supreme Court Justice.” He added that “the whole country should be alarmed about where the GOP is today.” Rep. Raskin also took insurrectionists to task on their twisting of both the First and Second Amendments – “there’s no right in the Constitution to violently attack the government.”Oct. 2, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt comes into sharper focus
Many of the basic elements of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard stunt are well established. The Republican and his representatives used public resources to lure desperate migrants onto airplanes under false pretenses. The exploited victims of the governor’s scheme were then dropped off on a Massachusetts island — without local officials being notified.
MSNBC
Air charter company used to transport migrants has ties to DeSanits, Gaetz Florida official says
The person called “Perla,” who allegedly recruited migrants for the Martha’s Vineyard flight Ron DeSantis boasted about, has been reportedly identified by The New York Times. Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried joins Joy Reid on this and more, saying that the air charter company used to transport these migrants has ties to Ron DeSanits and Matt Gaetz.Oct. 4, 2022.
Comments / 0