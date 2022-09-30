Read full article on original website
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access
Digital billboards are traveling around Moscow for the next week with various messages from a national nonprofit about reproductive health. “Be conservative. Use birth control.” “Pregnant? You still have a choice.” “They don’t want you to know this. You can still get abortion pills by mail.” One particular advertisement displays a picture of Russian President […] The post Organization runs ads in Idaho college town to promote birth control, abortion access appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
