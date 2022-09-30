Read full article on original website
Related
Local organization creates after-school program to keep teens off the street
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program. The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield. Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided […]
Treasurer Moore, Charleston Metro Drug Unit Donate $10,000 in Tools to Kanawha County Vo-Tech Schools
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore on Thursday presented Kanawha County Schools officials with a donation of more than $10,000 worth of tools to the county’s Vo-Tech schools – tools provided by the Charleston Metro Drug Unit and turned over through the state’s Unclaimed Property program.
Fayette County trick-or-treating times for different cities and towns
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Here is a list of cities and towns in Fayette County on when they are observing trick-or-treating. Unincorporated areas’ trick or treat times tend to coincide with the nearest corporation’s time slot.
Former McDowell County, WV Resident releases new book
Author Lonnie Mounts announced today that his book entitled “You’re It!” has been published and is now available for purchase. Welcome to the life of Bruce Donner who’s been in hiding for over seven years after one fatal night in his hometown of Dandridge, Tennessee. Douglas Lake was the focal point of Dandridge where Bruce and his friends spent most of their time either in or around the lake. On one particular night, Bruce andhis childhood friend, Randy “Doc” McKinze, had a mishap on one of the back roads around the lake. Later that night, Bruce received a call and learned of the three lives he had taken that were in the car. He was unable to live with that kind of guilt or bring himself to face his family. With Randy’s persuasion, Bruce decided to run away and hide out. Seven years later, Bruce is confronted with his past in his birth town of Roderfield,West Virginia. He had been on the run for all of these years, living the life of a criminal, which he hated and now it seemed he would have to be on the run again… or maybe not. Bruce’s “accuser”, poses a challenge for him, and the adult version of their childhood game “You’re It”, begins! So disguised, he heads back into his home town. Oddly enough, his family was nowhere to be found, and no one recalled of an accident with a car in the lake, killing three people.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Communities Anxious to Ramp Up ‘Tear Down’ Projects
Mercer County is one of 21 municipalities getting a total of more than $9 million in grant funding for unsound structure demolition. Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event last Friday in the Mercer county town of Matoaka to announce the 21 West Virginia communities receiving more than $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across the state.
Tamarack to host indoor Trick-or-Treating
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The spookiest month of the year is upon us, and preparations are being made throughout the Mountain State for the costumed conquests of treat seeking youngsters. Parents and children alike may be harboring concerns regarding potentially unsatisfactory weather conditions for the upcoming holiday, especially as...
3 inmate overdoses under investigation at West Virginia jail
Multiple overdoses at a West Virginia jail are under investigation, first responders confirmed to 12 News affiliate WOWK on Monday night.
Air Force member drowns in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An active Air Force member has drowned in Fayette County. The New River Gorge National Park and Reserve tell LOOTPRESS that an active Air Force member from Ohio drowned on Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the lower Gauley, called Stairsteps, with the river being at 11,000 CFS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deputies search for missing teen in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 15-year-old. Caleb Bandy was last seen on Monday around 2 p.m. walking near the intersection of Clotine Dr. and Fairview Dr. in St. Albans. He was last seen wearing glasses, gray pants, a burgundy, white and blue hoodie, and sandals. Caleb is […]
woay.com
Sheetz announces $60,000 donation matching challenge in support of Mid Atlantic Special Olympics chapters
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Sheetz challenges customers to match $60,000 in donations to support West Virginia’s Special Olympics chapters. Through October, customers can support West Virginia’s Special Olympics teams through donation boxes and adding donations to purchases at a store location near them. The donations will...
WDTV
Mass litigation panel established for W.Va. babies born addicted
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Attorneys in Beckley are taking part in a mass litigation panel to help compensate children and caretakers who have been impacted by the opioid epidemic. A 2019 survey by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that in Raleigh County, W.Va. alone, 44 percent of grandparents in the...
Gov. Justice joins City of Lewisburg to break ground on $63 million water project
LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice held an event today with officials from the City of Lewisburg to break ground on a $63 million project to upgrade and modernize the Lewisburg water system. Currently, Lewisburg’s water treatment plant operates 24 hours a day at nearly 100% capacity. As...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remains matching description of missing West Virginia man found in Oak Hill
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Remains matching the description of a missing Oak Hill man were found on Sunday night. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says that its deputies, along with the Oak Hill Police Department, found human remains matching the description of 33-year-old Patrick Baker behind the Tractor Supply in Oak Hill. Baker was last seen […]
woay.com
Raleigh County Parks and Recreation announce opening of 2022 Halloween Costume Vault
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation (RCPRA) will launch its free Costume Vault in preparation for Halloween on October 3 at 5:30 pm at the Dry Hill Prosperity Park on 191 Mollohan Drive in Beckley. Raleigh Parks and Recreation will open the vault every Monday, Tuesday,...
West Virginia American Water Launches Second Annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Grant Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s second annual Inclusion, Diversity and Equity (ID&E) Grant Program. Funding through this grant program is available to support inclusion, diversity and equity initiatives for nonprofit organizations and entities in company’s service areas.
Metro News
Marker honoring Little Jimmy Dickens is dedicated in Bolt, W.Va.
BOLT, W.Va. — Fans and family turned out Sunday to pay tribute to a West Virginia native and country music legend in Raleigh County. Dedication ceremonies were held for the new West Virginia historical marker dedicated to country music singer Little Jimmy Dickens. The sign was erected at the end of Granny Mae Road in Bolt where Dickens grew up. He was the oldest of 13 children and started his music career in the 1930’s singing on WJLS Radio in Beckley. Dickens would often hitchhike to the station.
lootpress.com
New River Health Association in Fayette County receives 5 million dollars
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the New River Health Association in Fayette County, West Virginia will receive $5,000,000 to combine and expand their services in one large medical complex, as well as establish a community conference center. The funding is made possible by a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request secured by Senators Manchin and Capito and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
lootpress.com
Bluefield area will close to traffic as work continues on College Avenue
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield traffic patterns stand to be affected Monday as West Virginia Pipeline returns to work on the College Avenue area in Bluefield. A Monday morning notice from the City of Bluefield points to closures which follow the resumption of work on travel areas near College Avenue.
Structure Fire off Alexander Lane in Beckley contained, no injuries
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At 8:50 A.M. on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, a structure fire was reported off the 100th block of Alexander Lane in Beckley. Beckley Fire Department responded, while Jan Care Ambulance cleared the scene. No deaths or injuries have been reported. Continue to follow 59News for updates on this story.
Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
Comments / 1