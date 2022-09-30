Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Authorities searching for vehicle that escaped three pursuits early Monday
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska are searching for the driver of a vehicle that got away from sheriff’s deputies, three separate times, early Monday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Highway 34 and...
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Crash Report Reveals Names of 6 Victims
Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m. (photo courtesy 10/11 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 4, 2022) An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. Our...
klkntv.com
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
klkntv.com
Two people in custody following a deadly stabbing in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says two people have been taken into custody following Monday afternoon’s deadly stabbing. This all began around 4 p.m. when someone reported an unconscious man with apparent stab wounds. Officers say he was already dead by the time they arrived...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Armed With Gun Arrested After Neighborhood Dispute
The Lincoln Police SWAT team was called out Monday afternoon to the 4200 block of Northwest 54th Street following a dispute between two neighbors. LPD says someone called 911 to report that their neighbor, 33-year-old George Looschen III, was outside his house yelling and waiving a handgun around. Officers arrived and found Looschen in his backyard. “Officers contacted him by phone to try and speak with him, however he refused to cooperate,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
Nebraska man with medical condition missing; Authorities ask for help
The Nebraska State Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a man from Blair.
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by Nebraska State Patrol investigator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to murder five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elmwood, for attempting to plot multiple murders. The investigation was launched last week after the Gosper...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
Lincoln Police investigating fatal Monday afternoon stabbing
Lincoln Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at an apartment near South 40th and Highway 2.
News Channel Nebraska
Jeep Cherokee at large after overnight pursuit
PLATTSMOUTH - Officials are searching for a silver 2000s Jeep Cherokee that was involved in a pursuit early Monday morning that resulted in a deputy crashing a patrol car. A Cass County Sheriff's Office press release says a deputy attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of highways 34 and 63, but the vehicle sped away as the deputy approached. Deputies again attempted to stop the vehicle near 310th Street and Church Road.
klkntv.com
‘It’s horrific’: Lincoln man tried to save six who died in crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are calling the crash that killed six people on Sunday the worst in recent memory in Lincoln. The city was mostly asleep at 2:15 a.m., when a Honda Accord struck a tree in a yard near 56th and Randolph Streets. The homeowners were awakened...
Police seek suspects who tried to entice child near Fremont school
On Oct. 3 at approximately 4:27 p.m., an alleged child enticement/suspicious activity was reported to our agency. The actual incident occurred around 4 PM when a bus dropped off a young student at Linden School (735 W Linden Ave), who then began walking. The student was near Keene Avenue when...
KSNB Local4
Two arrested after troopers find cocaine, pills in traffic stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two people after locating suspected cocaine and unknown pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Seward County. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday, a trooper observed a Mercedes...
klkntv.com
Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. They say Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday, in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington County.
klkntv.com
Six killed in crash near 56th and Randolph Streets in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six people were killed early Sunday morning after a crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m., according to Lincoln Police. When officers arrived, they saw that an eastbound vehicle had hit a tree, police say. Five male occupants of the...
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
thebestmix1055.com
Police probe alleged child enticement incident
The Fremont Police Department is investigating an alleged child enticement/suspicious activity from Monday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., a bus dropped off a student at Linden Elementary, located at 735 W. Linden Ave. The student then began walking. As the student approached Keene Avenue, they walked by a parked black...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
klkntv.com
Man arrested after pointing loaded gun at officer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Police officer acted quickly to stop a man who pointed a gun at them early Monday morning. Around 2:20 a.m., police were sent to an area near 84th and A Streets after a caller reported a man standing in the roadway. When officers...
