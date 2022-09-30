ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook

UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the body of Terry McGee was recovered today around 2:30 p.m. from Lake Skiatook. Mayor G.T. Bynum said the following about the death of McGee:. This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa. Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on...
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
