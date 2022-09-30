Read full article on original website
Troopers recover body of former Tulsa fire marshal from Lake Skiatook
UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that the body of Terry McGee was recovered today around 2:30 p.m. from Lake Skiatook. Mayor G.T. Bynum said the following about the death of McGee:. This is heartbreaking news for Tulsa. Terry McGee was a wonderful man. Always upbeat, always positive, always focused on...
Video of alleged intoxicated minor arrested at Tulsa fairgrounds sparks controversy
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — As jolting as the sky-high rides on the midway can be at the Tulsa State Fair, they pale in comparison to Brandon Alexander's reaction to what was happening at ground level where a teenager was being arrested by a deputy. "We were terrified the boy...
'It's a very concerning trend': Tulsa Police Chief reacts to deadly McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
Tulsa County District Attorney's daughter booked days after alleged stabbing of father
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Jennifer Kunzweiler, daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler, was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Oct. 1. Jennifer was arrested on September 27 after allegedly stabbing her father multiple times. Tulsa police were called to the Kunzweiler home by Steve on Tuesday.
'Anarchist' Oklahoma teacher discusses pushing his beliefs on students in undercover video
OWASSO, Okla. (TND) — New undercover video released by Project Veritas shows an Oklahoma public school teacher, who self-describes himself as an "anarchist," discussing how he can discreetly incorporate his beliefs into his teaching. Tyler Wrynn, the teacher in question, resigned from the Owasso Public Schools system in April...
Tulsa to celebrate elite Native American art with return of Cherokee Art Market
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One of the largest Native American art shows in Oklahoma is returning to Hard Rock in Tulsa Oct. 8 and 9. The show will feature more than 150 elite Native American artists from across the country. The first lady and I could not be more...
McLain vs. Cleveland high school football game canceled
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The high school football game between McLain High School of Science and Technology and Cleveland High School has been canceled, according to Cleveland Tiger Football's Facebook page. Cleveland said it would take a bye week and resume it's season next week. The game was scheduled...
