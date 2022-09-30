Read full article on original website
Don't Worry Darling Is Finally in Theaters—Will Audiences Go See It?
Several high-profile controversies, dozens of behind-the-scenes articles, and an unceasing wave of Chris Pine memes later, Don’t Worry Darling is finally a movie in movie theaters that people can actually see. The 1950s period thriller, which focuses on a young couple in a mysterious California company town, stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Pine and Olivia Wilde, who’s also in the director’s chair.
Reservation Dogs Creator Sterlin Harjo on Balancing Jokes and Tears in the Season 2 Finale, and Not Caring About Emmy Snubs
In the final minutes of the second season of Reservoir Dogs, the eponymous clique of Indigenous teens at the center of the inventive FX series gaze at the ocean for the first time, having ventured to California from their landlocked home of Oklahoma to fulfill a promise made to their late friend Daniel. Cheese, the group’s gentle philosopher, marvels at the tide: “It just keeps going,” he says, also summarizing the thematic undercurrent of Season 2, in which the rez dogs strive to find balance and heal through the elliptical waves of grief.
Did Atlanta Tease the Secret Earl Sweatshirt Album?
Atlanta’s fourth and final season premiered last night and as usual, the Stephen Glover-penned episode was full of cultural Easter Eggs and “if you know, you know” pop culture references. The premiere episode, “The Most Atlanta,” drew inspiration from It Follows, MF Doom’s death, and “Jennifer,” the knife-wielding, electric wheelchair-bound woman who became Twitter famous during the George Floyd protests. The MF Doom reference is the one that had fans doing detective work, though.
Thanks to Drake and Christian Bale, Amsterdam Is Already a Menswear Movie
There was an excess of famous men wearing nice suits on the Upper West Side over the weekend, which can mean one of many things. In this case, however, the occasion was the world premiere of the latest David O. Russell movie, a post-World War I murder mystery called Amsterdam that stars, among others, Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Robert De Niro. And when a project comes out of Hollywood with this many famous people attached to it, it’s sure to provide some substantial red carpet fodder.
Tennis Legend John McEnroe Breaks Down Tennis Scenes From Movies
Pro tennis legend John McEnroe breaks down tennis scenes from movies, 'Battles of the Sexes,' 'Borg vs. McEnroe,' 'King Richard,' 'Wimbledon' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums.'. [Announcer] Set point for McEnroe. Pause here. Shia LaBeouf's legs are a little skinny. I was like, why does he, can't they, you know,. beef...
Kit Harington Takes Hollywood's Favorite Shirt Out for a Spin
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to movie premiere dress codes, it would seem that—contrary to popular belief—Jon Snow actually knows everything. Opting for an autumnal-hued Percival polo and a pair of pressed tailored trousers, Kit Harington embodied an image of laidback luxury as he celebrated with cast and crew at the premiere party of his latest film Baby Ruby following the 2022 The Toronto International Film Festival.
Meet the Man Behind TikTok’s Most Influential Fit Account
This originally appeared in Show Notes, GQ staffer Samuel Hine's fashion week newsletter. For more stories like it, hit the link above and subscribe. Almost every day, around 1:00, Maurice Kamara takes his lunch break from selling clothes at a luxury boutique in Soho and gets to work at his real job: taking videos of people’s outfits for TikTok. The 35-year-old Brooklyn native strolls the neighborhood’s cobblestone streets in a big loop, intently scanning passers-by for viral gold. Kamara, whose fashion page The People Gallery has over 500,000 followers between TikTok and Instagram, has an open mind for any and all styles. He’s captured a guy named Cris wearing a vintage Michael Jackson tee and a magnificent Chopova Lowena skirt, and Aziz Ansari in a Japanese chore coat and navy chinos. The quality that links both is Kamara’s singular, discerning eye. During fashion week, I tag along and get a look at his process in action. As we stroll down Wooster St, we pass an elegant woman dressed like a rich cowboy, with a suede jacket, flared jeans, and a Rolex on her wrist. Her, I ask? Kamara shakes his head. His curation is a combination of wattage—the Ansaris of the neighborhood—and pure intuition. “I just have to see that person and I know: that’s the fit,” Kamara says.
Meet the Brosnan Boys
A few years ago, some of Dylan Brosnan’s closest friends showed up to his house in Malibu for his 21st birthday party, and there they met Dylan’s father, who turned out to be Pierce Brosnan. Dylan had never mentioned it. Dylan laughs. “I don’t tell anybody that, under...
Brad Pitt Finally Has His Own Grooming Brand
Brad Pitt is one of the most handsome men in the world. Earlier this year we asked (theoretically speaking) whether it came down to witchcraft, surgery or just good sex. Well, his blemish-free complexion, radiant glow and taught and line-free skin isn't down to hours spent sitting in surgeon-to-the-stars Dr Garth Fisher's chair, but is actually down to him having a damn good skin care regime. “I just want to keep it simple, you know what I mean?” Pitt told Vogue. “That said, I’m actually thorough now. I’ve been whipped into shape by my dear make-up artist friend – we started together 30 years ago – Jean Black.”
Pierce Brosnan Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters
Pierce Brosnan breaks down a few of his most iconic characters, including James Bond in 'GoldenEye,' 'Tomorrow Never Dies,' 'The World Is Not Enough' and 'Die Another Day,' 'Mrs. Doubtfire,' 'Dante's Peak,' 'Mamma Mia!,' 'Evelyn,' 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' 'The Ghost Writer' and 'Black Adam.' 00:00 Intro 00:11 James Bond 01:39 Mrs. Doubtfire 05:03 Dante's Peak 07:20 Mamma Mia! 09:58 Evelyn 12:21 The Thomas Crown Affair 15:27 The Ghost Writer 16:58 Black Adam.
The Woman King review: ferocious warrior tale is a vibrant celebration of Black womanhood in all its glory
Dir: Gina Prince-Bythewood. Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega. 15, 135 minutes.Gina Prince-Bythewood is exactly the kind of filmmaker Hollywood needs. Whether in the intimacy of her dramas Love and Basketball (2000) and Beyond the Lights (2014), the propulsion of her comic book adaptation The Old Guard (2020), or, now, the rousing spirit of her historical epic The Woman King, the core strengths of her work remain unaltered, whatever the scale of the project. There is always the same heart, the same integrity, and the same genuine investment in representing the world as it...
Welcome to Zoë Kravitz-Channing Tatum Autumn
Temperatures finally dropped on the East Coast this past week, and nobody was quicker to pivot their wardrobe accordingly than Williamsburg’s most alluring couple, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum. The pair, who were spotted out in Brooklyn this week, seem to have a very simpatico approach to couples...
Why Do Watch Collectors Love Snoopy So Much?
In his daydreams, Snoopy took on many personas, almost all of them world-famous: the greatest living surgeon, a skilled WW1 fighter pilot, an arm wrestling champion, and the coolest most sunglasses-pulling-off creature on earth. Last year, watch designer George Bamford, along with the limited-edition team at watch publication and retailer Hodinkee, received an interesting Snoopy-related assignment: comb through the catalog of the famous cartoon dog’s alter egos, pitch their favorites, and decide which one belonged on the dial of an almost-$2,000 mechanical watch.
After All That, Don’t Worry Darling Is a Movie About Suits
This story contains spoilers for the film Don’t Worry Darling. There’s a bit of a throwaway joke buried midway though Don’t Worry Darling, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature whose outsized off-screen drama may or may not have propelled it to the top of the box office this weekend—a little menswear fillip just as things are really about to go off the rails.
How Did Gremlins Invade Fashion?
Fashion is for freaks—this much we know to be true. Scary monsters and nice sprites of all stripes have found their place in the industry, literally and figuratively speaking. So, last week when Gucci’s Alessandro Michele sent dozens of twins down the runway, some of them festooned with Gizmo the Mogwai dolls wearing little leather harnesses? That’s just another day in Milan, baby.
Trevor Noah Announces He’s Leaving the Daily Show
After seven years hosting The Daily Show through a period of both political unrest and an upending of the TV industry, Trevor Noah has announced he intends to leave the satiric program. Noah explained the decision in a video posted to the Daily Show’s social media, saying it was a conversation with writer and correspondent Roy Wood, Jr. that made him take stock of his lengthy tenure hosting the program.
Ryan Gosling Is Gucci's Newest Guy
Big news in luggage: Ryan Gosling is the face of Gucci's new Valigeria campaign, which is centered around its travel gear, and will be seen on billboards popping up across the planet as you read this. Shot by photographer Glen Luchford, Gosling is seen with different pieces from the brand's “Gucci Savoy” collection. In one image he's pushing a Gucci luggage-stacked bell boy trolley, The Darjeeling Limited-style, while sporting a '70s-style, waist-cinched suit; in another, he's seen in a Hawaiian shirt from Gucci's Spring 2022 collection (worn by Macaulay Culkin on the catwalk, and already seen on Gosling on the red carpet) surrounded by GG monogrammed suitcases and carry-on bags (all of which will be available to shop in due course). Elsewhere he can be seen sitting on the back of a Chevy in a striped suit and a retro-infused skinny tie.
The New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer All But Confirms Shuri Is in the Suit
2022 has been a busy year for Marvel, but the studio’s most important release is still on the horizon. With a new trailer out today, we have our best look yet at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (which opens on Nov. 11), and how the franchise’s characters mourn the loss of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa and carry on his legacy.
