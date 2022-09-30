Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Niecy Nash-Betts is the newest, oldest agent in 'The Rookie: Feds'
The spin-off series, "The Rookie: Feds," has a new FBI agent in town, and according to Niecy Nash-Betts, she's "the oldest, newest rookie" in the Academy. Nash-Betts reprises her role as Simone Clark and serves as executive producer of the new series, which branched out of "The Rookie." It picks up from its current fourth season, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the L.A. division of the FBI enlist the help of Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Marvel drops 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official trailer: Watch now
A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has arrived. The official trailer for the follow-up to the 2018 global phenomenon was unveiled on Monday. Watch the official "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer in the media player above. Tickets are now on sale. As the teaser did, the trailer shows...
ABC7 Los Angeles
'Dancing with the Stars': Which couple went home on James Bond Night?
LOS ANGELES -- Things were a bit shaken and stirred in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars." The 14 remaining couples performed to the iconic music of the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series' first film, "Dr. No," and the couples danced to music spanning the six decades-long run of the popular series.
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
RELATED PEOPLE
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
Comments / 0