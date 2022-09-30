Read full article on original website
Giants' Daniel Jones rushes for two TDs against Bears
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. --The New York Giants found a way early Sunday against the Chicago Bears to alleviate the pressure on Daniel Jones: get him out of the pocket. Jones ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 5:06 remaining in the first quarter to give the Giants a 7-3 lead. He hit 18.4 miles per hour on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season.
'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he is ready for Sunday's game after medical emergency on Wednesday
Former Texans player, J.J. Watt, says he is ready to play on Sunday's football game for the Arizona Cardinals after experiencing a medical emergency earlier in the week. The video above is from a previous report. Watt announced on Twitter Sunday morning that personal information was set to be leaked,...
Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson wear stylish fits for NFL Week 4
Week 4 of the NFL season continues Sunday after a thrilling opening matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The first London game of the season proved to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory, as the Vikings and Saints traded scores in the fourth quarter, with neither team able to put the other one away. The Saints were lined up for a 61-yard field goal to send things into overtime -- after kickerWil Lutzhad made a 60-yarder to tie things up earlier -- but the kick was just short, double-doinking off an upright and the crossbar to give the Vikings a 28-25 victory.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk to miss beginning of season with left ankle sprain
CHICAGO --Blackhawksforward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined four to six weeks because of a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday. The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.
NFL analyst, Hall of Fame QB Terry Bradshaw announces cancer diagnoses live on pregame show
LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- NFL legend Terry Bradshaw revealed personal news during "FOX NFL Sunday's" show. The Hall of Fame quarterback announced that he has been battling two forms of cancer over the past year. "In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer," Bradshaw said live on-air. "I went to...
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, rating defenses
Welcome to Week 5 of the NFL regular season. Our power panel -- a group of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities -- evaluated how teams are stacking up through four weeks and named a new No. 1 team for the second week in a row. The updated...
Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. Manaea (8-9) stuck out six. San Francisco starter Alex Cobb (7-8) allowed a run on seven hits in five innings. Myers hit a solo homer in the eighth, his second homer run in the past two games. Ha-Seong Kim added a two-run double and Manny Machado and Austin Nola each had RBI singles. The Padres took command with a four-run sixth inning.
Chicago Blackhawks trim roster, assign prospect Lukas Reichel, 20, to AHL affiliate
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts...
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI -- - Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
