LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in the California Neighborhood says they’re one step closer to getting justice for their loved one. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 29-year-old Alex Foster for speeding in Henry County, and when they ran a check on him, they discovered the outstanding warrant for his arrest. Foster was pulled over around 1:30 am Sunday on Interstate 71 at mile marker 26.

HENRY COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO