Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Park Duvalle

The man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial report in the player above. Marlin Polk, 51, was shot multiple times in what the coroner called a homicide. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. when...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of man killed in California neighborhood say they're closer to justice after suspect arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in the California Neighborhood says they’re one step closer to getting justice for their loved one. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 29-year-old Alex Foster for speeding in Henry County, and when they ran a check on him, they discovered the outstanding warrant for his arrest. Foster was pulled over around 1:30 am Sunday on Interstate 71 at mile marker 26.
HENRY COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County Sheriff's find stolen vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has found their vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday. A representative for the department said that someone cut the lock to the gate of their lot and took a dark blue 2016 Ford Explorer, which looks like this:. The SUV...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Officer shot in Nelson County recovering; suspect charged

The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shot Friday has been identified as Deputy Bryan Adams. He's been with the department for 13 years. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said Adams is continuing to recover at home but is "sore." Authorities have also charged 49-year-old Christopher Curtis in the shooting. Curtis is charged with...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police searching for missing 9-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
PAOLI, IN
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
CRESTWOOD, KY

