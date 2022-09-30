Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Convicted murderer dies while in LMDC custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who convicted yesterday in the murder of his wife just over four years ago has died while in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections. A Jefferson County jury found Bashar Muhieddin Ghazawi guilty of the July 8, 2018 shooting death of Noor Ghazawi. The penalty phase of the trial was set to begin this morning.
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Wave 3
Police seeking leads on stolen sheriff’s office vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Law enforcement agencies around WAVE Country are on the lookout for a stolen police vehicle. The vehicle is a 2016 Ford Explorer and belongs to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Col. Carl Yates, a JSCO spokeperson, said the unmarked vehicle was taken from a pool lot in the 4000 block of Poplar Level Road.
Wave 3
Victim identified in Park Duvalle neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood over the weekend. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting at the 1400 block of Hazel Street on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. Police...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 51-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park DuValle neighborhood early Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified Martin Polk. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, says officers found...
wdrb.com
Police say West Broadway shooting victim has died; suspect arrested in Henry County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a 25-year-old man who was shot several times on West Broadway a few weeks ago has died -- and the man accused of killing him is in custody. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the victim was 25-year-old Shadarrion Youngblood, and he died...
Louisville man, La Grange woman arrested, charged with attempted murder
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A Kentucky man and woman are in jail in Mt. Washington after a shooting incident in Crestwood Oct. 2, according to a press release. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oldham County Central Dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 6800 block of Crestview Drive, officials say.
WLKY.com
Jury recommends 60-year sentence for man convicted in 2021 double shooting in Russell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury is recommending a 60-year sentence for a man convicted in a double shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Rai Antez Shackles was found guilty Monday of assault, wanton endangerment and other charges. In the player above you can get a look at the shooting scene...
Wave 3
Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
clayconews.com
A LOUISVILLE MAN WANTED FOR MURDER ARRESTED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON INTERSTATE 71 IN HENRY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
HENRY COUNTY, KY – Kentucky State Police Is reporting that on Sunday October 2, 2022 at approximately 1:37 A.M. a KSP Post 5 Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Dodge Challenger in the area of the 26 mile marker on Interstate 71 in Henry County after observing a traffic infraction.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 51-year-old killed in Park Duvalle
The man who was shot and killed in the Park Duvalle neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified by the coroner. Watch our initial report in the player above. Marlin Polk, 51, was shot multiple times in what the coroner called a homicide. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. when...
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in California neighborhood say they're closer to justice after suspect arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man who was shot and killed in the California Neighborhood says they’re one step closer to getting justice for their loved one. On Sunday, Kentucky State Police said they pulled over 29-year-old Alex Foster for speeding in Henry County, and when they ran a check on him, they discovered the outstanding warrant for his arrest. Foster was pulled over around 1:30 am Sunday on Interstate 71 at mile marker 26.
WLKY.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's find stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department has found their vehicle that was reported stolen on Tuesday. A representative for the department said that someone cut the lock to the gate of their lot and took a dark blue 2016 Ford Explorer, which looks like this:. The SUV...
wdrb.com
2 arrested after man shot in back at Crestwood apartment complex Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are in custody after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Crestwood early Sunday evening. Police were called to the Crestview Apartments near the 6800 block of Crestview Drive just before 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 on reports of a shooting. That's not far from Highway 22.
wdrb.com
Lack of staffing forces east Louisville day care at center of abuse investigation to cut hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day care in east Louisville at the center of an abuse investigation is cutting its hours because of a staff shortage. An employee of Vanguard Academy was arrested last week. Rachael Flannery, 24, faces three counts of first-degree criminal abuse for allegedly assaulting children at the day care, including two infants.
WLKY.com
First responders in Bullitt County participate in active shooter training
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Shooting victims, cries for help and a gunman at large was the training scenario with actors that more than 60 law enforcement officers and first responders in Bullitt County participated in Tuesday. The agencies learned how to rapidly respond in active shooter situations like the ones...
WLKY.com
Officer shot in Nelson County recovering; suspect charged
The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy shot Friday has been identified as Deputy Bryan Adams. He's been with the department for 13 years. Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said Adams is continuing to recover at home but is "sore." Authorities have also charged 49-year-old Christopher Curtis in the shooting. Curtis is charged with...
Wave 3
Police searching for missing 9-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old. According to LMPD, Jordan Johnson was last seen in the 2000 block of Newburg Road shortly after 9:00p.m. Sunday. Jordan is “considered borderline autistic” and was last seen wearing...
WANE-TV
Southern Indiana man arrested after neighbor shot with rifle
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Paoli man was arrested after Indiana State Police say his neighbor was shot with a high-powered rifle. An ISP trooper and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call on Sept. 25 at a home on S. County Road 310 West. A...
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Crestwood, 2 arrests made
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Oldham County Sunday evening. According to the Oldham County chief of police, officers received a call from the 6800 block of Crestview Drive in Crestwood for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
