Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
KOCO
Stitt signs bill preventing OU Health from getting relief money if gender-affirming care to minors continues
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that prevents OU Health from getting federal COVID-19 relief money if the hospital group continues providing gender-affirming care to minors. Stitt signed Senate Bill 3 into law, and it goes into effect immediately. "By signing this bill today...
KOCO
State launches new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has launched a new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement. The number of suicides has risen among law enforcement agencies across the country and in Oklahoma. Now, the state is launching their new campaign, Ask For Backup. Law enforcement agencies and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma misplaced the equal of practically 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state knowledge present. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss extra acutely. Hospitals are higher capable of supply greater wages and hiring bonuses as a result of most of their income is from non-public pay and Medicare, not like nursing properties, which rely predominantly on Medicaid — the bottom paying of the three.
KOCO
New efforts made to preserve Native American languages in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — There were new efforts on Tuesday to preserve the Native American languages that are so important to our tribal neighbors. There were different backgrounds and communities represented but they all shared the same struggle and goal: to preserve their Native languages and their student’s identities.
KOCO
Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
kgou.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Next inmate set to be executed in Oklahoma denied new competency trial
OKLAHOMA CITY — The next inmate set to be put to death in Oklahoma was denied a new competency trial. Benjamin Cole will be put to death later this month for the murder of his infant child in 2002. The hearing was in Pittsburg County, with the judge being...
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
Postal police chief weighs in on ‘dangerous situation’ as mail theft rises in Tulsa, U.S.
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 has been investigating a string of mail thefts across Green Country. Criminals have been breaking into the blue collection boxes outside of post offices in Tulsa and Owasso, forcing employees to tape the bins shut to protect people from thieves. Now, the National President for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022
Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
KOCO
Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to role in US Capitol riot asks for probation
WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma man who pleaded guilty to his role in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, hopes to avoid jail time. In a new federal court filing, the attorney for Jerry Ryals asked the judge to sentence the Fort Gibson man to two years of probation instead of jail time.
Charges continue stacking up against Oklahoma contractor
It's a story you first heard on News 4, with an In Your Corner alert on a suspect contractor dating back more than a year ago.
KOCO
Every bill in special session at Oklahoma Capitol passes House, Senate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Every single bill that was part of the special session Friday at the Oklahoma Capitol passed both the House and the Senate. More than $1 billion worth of COVID-19 relief money now awaits the signature of the governor. On Friday, KOCO 5 spoke with Senate leadership about what projects they think will have the most impact.
Comments / 0