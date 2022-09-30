Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Marvel drops 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' official trailer: Watch now
A new trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has arrived. The official trailer for the follow-up to the 2018 global phenomenon was unveiled on Monday. Watch the official "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" trailer in the media player above. Tickets are now on sale. As the teaser did, the trailer shows...
ABC7 Chicago
'Dancing with the Stars': Which couple went home on James Bond Night?
LOS ANGELES -- Things were a bit shaken and stirred in the ballroom this week on "Dancing with the Stars." The 14 remaining couples performed to the iconic music of the James Bond film franchise. The special theme celebrates the 60th birthday of the spy series' first film, "Dr. No," and the couples danced to music spanning the six decades-long run of the popular series.
35 Horror Films Ranked From "Oh Yeah I'd Survive That" To "I'm Dead Instantly"
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
We Want To See Your Clever, Punny Halloween Costumes
Whether they get you a thumbs up of approval from across the Halloween party or a collective groan over your *chef's kiss* pun, I wanna see it!
