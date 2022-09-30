Read full article on original website
kwit.org
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
kwit.org
NEWS 10.3.22: Deadly Nebraska Crash, Sandhills Wildfire, Tanzania Survivors in Siouxland, and More
Police in Nebraska say a passenger’s cellphone automatically alerted responders after a car hit a tree in a crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the car died at the scene of the crash in Lincoln in the wee hours of Sunday. A woman died later at a hospital. The victims ranged in age from 21 to 24. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. But they say it was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.
