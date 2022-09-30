Read full article on original website
Fire upends life for two Gentilly men who were already facing obstacles
NEW ORLEANS — Carefully walking through his hallway, ashes at his feet, Jesse Llopis is trying to save anything he can. “Medicine, cologne, few papers,” Llopis said. “It’s tore up”. His home, on Baccish Street in Gentilly caught fire early Sunday morning with him and his...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Identifying 3 Suspects in an Alcohol Theft Investigation
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on October 3, 2022, that investigators are trying to identify three people in connection with the theft of more than $600 in liquor from Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
houmatimes.com
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street
Houma Fire has responded to a fire at the Midas on Barrow Street. Please find alternate routes.
Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies
New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
Victim hospitalized after Monday afternoon shooting in Algiers
According to the NOPD, a female was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive.
Child wounded in Uptown shooting
A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson says child abuse detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine how the child was shot.
houmatimes.com
Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans
Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.
1 Killed and 1 Seriously Injured In A Hit And Run Crash In Jefferson Parish (Jefferson Parish, LA)
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a hit and run crash was reported in Jefferson Parish on Sunday night. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Motorcyclist killed, thrown from New Orleans East overpass
According to the New Orleans police Department, the crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night at the Almonaster Avenue overpass of Jourdan Road South.
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana DOC partnered with Goodwill to host Crime and Justice Correctional Training
The Department of Public Safety and Corrections extended appreciation to Goodwill Industries of Southeast Louisiana for recently hosting the Crime and Justice Institute’s Core Correctional Practices for Community Partners Training in Houma. “Staff throughout the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, including probation and parole officers, correctional officers, and transition specialist, use core correctional practices to help individuals navigate behavior change. We are excited to bring this training to out community partners,” reads a statement from Louisiana DOC.
houmatimes.com
Arnold Bonnette
Arnold Bonnette, 71, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 25, 2022. Arnold is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Meyer of Houston, Texas; siblings, Anita Bonnette Nylund, Gerrie Bonnette Sanders, Temus Bonnette, Jr., Beverly Bonnette Smith, Elda Bonnette Haymark, Mary Bonnette Juminville. A private memorial...
NOLA.com
Man wallows in flooded French Quarter sinkhole: ‘There’s a beer involved’
Drew Cothern was headed to Decatur Street on Saturday night to grab an after-work bite to eat when he encountered three gentlemen studying a burbling sinkhole on Ursulines Street in the French Quarter. The men had somehow acquired a long plank of wood and were probing the hole to determine its depth.
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
NOLA.com
2 women robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
Two women were robbed at gunpoint on Bourbon Street early Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The crime was reported to police just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of Gov. Nicholls and Bourbon streets (map). A man with a gun grabbed a purse from a 23-year-old woman, police said, and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
Man struck, killed by oncoming traffic on Chef Mentuer Highway Friday night
The incident happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Bundy Road.
