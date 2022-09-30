ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Motorcyclist flies off overpass, dies

New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly crash that sent a man over the side of an overpass in New Orleans East. “The NOPD is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vehicle crash that occurred on October 1, 2022, on the Almonaster Avenue overpass
Register for Tour de T-Bone to support local veterans

Tour de T-Bone is accepting registration for its annual bike ride, on Saturday, November 19, beginning in Downtown Houma. The fundraiser is being held in partnership with the Southern Louisiana Veteran Outreach (SLVO) Gumbo Cook-Off Festival. All proceeds will be donated to the SLVO, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting local veterans. The vision of SLVO is to create a seamless, frictionless support system for Veterans in our community. “We believe having a support system enables a purposeful foundation to be built on so other challenges Veterans may have can be addressed over time,” reads a statement from SLVO.
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
Louisiana DOC partnered with Goodwill to host Crime and Justice Correctional Training

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections extended appreciation to Goodwill Industries of Southeast Louisiana for recently hosting the Crime and Justice Institute’s Core Correctional Practices for Community Partners Training in Houma. “Staff throughout the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, including probation and parole officers, correctional officers, and transition specialist, use core correctional practices to help individuals navigate behavior change. We are excited to bring this training to out community partners,” reads a statement from Louisiana DOC.
Arnold Bonnette

Arnold Bonnette, 71, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on September 25, 2022. Arnold is survived by his longtime companion, Linda Meyer of Houston, Texas; siblings, Anita Bonnette Nylund, Gerrie Bonnette Sanders, Temus Bonnette, Jr., Beverly Bonnette Smith, Elda Bonnette Haymark, Mary Bonnette Juminville. A private memorial...
Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30. The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street. A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to...
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
