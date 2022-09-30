ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday

Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero sitting for Reds on Sunday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Barrero will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake Fraley starting at designated hitter. Fraley will bat fourth versus right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Fraley for 12.5...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Bradley Zimmer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Zimmer will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. George Springer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Justin Turner batting fifth on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Turner will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Ryan Feltner and the Rockies. Joey Gallo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 12.8 FanDuel points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#The Baltimore Orioles
numberfire.com

Teoscar Hernandez sitting for Toronto on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Hernandez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jackie Bradley Jr. starting in right field. Bradley will bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Bradley for...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley Jr. batting seventh on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in right field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. Teoscar Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 10.3 FanDuel points...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow batting second for Arizona on Tuesday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Luplow will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Corbin Carroll returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Luplow for 9.5 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Garrett Hampson in center field for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies utility-man Garrett Hampson is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hampson will patrol center field after Yonathan Daza was rested against their division competitors. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio Urias, our models project Hampson to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gary Sanchez grabbing seat for Twins on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Ryan Jeffers will catch for Josh Winder and hit sixth. Sanchez started the last five games and went 0-for-15 with five walks and eight strikeouts. Jeffers has a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Blue Jays-Orioles postponed due to inclement weather on Tuesday

Tuesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather. Tuesday's clash between the Blue Jays and Orioles has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up tomorrow as part of a traditional doubleheader beginning at 12:35pm ET.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Tuesday

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suzuki will catch for right-hander Michael Lorenzen on Tuesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Logan O'Hoppe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suzuki for 7.5 FanDuel points...
MLB

