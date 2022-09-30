Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Harrold man arrested after incident at Pierre apartment building last night
A 32 year old man from Harrold is facing charges stemming from an incident about 11 o’clock last night (Oct. 3, 2022) in Pierre. DeAndre Casey has been charged with First Degree Burglary, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing an Officer, and Intentional Damage to Property. Information from the Pierre Police Department...
dakotanewsnow.com
World-renowned flutist and hoop dancer of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe died
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kevin Locke, Hunkpapa Lakota of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a world-renowned flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador, and educator, passed away on Friday. Kevin Locke performed in more than 90 countries at art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pierre off to strong start at State A Girls Tennis Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Girls State A Tennis Tournament got underway on Monday afternoon in Rapid City and, thus far, the Pierre Governors are holding office atop the leaderboard with several players qualifying for tomorrow’s semifinals. Click on the video viewer for highlights! A team...
Comments / 0