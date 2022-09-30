ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tybee Island, GA

Tybee Island residents asking for a change in utility rates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2021, the City of Tybee Island implemented a new rate structure for their utility rates. Since then, some owners of hotels and motels on the Island say that in some cases, they’re paying 200% more than they used to for water and sewer, and they’d like to see that change.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
City
Tybee Island, GA
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city was prepared for Ian, will help those impacted

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah was spared from serious impacts from Ian last week, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s grateful the city was equipped for the storm. Better safe than sorry is the point Mayor Van Johnson wanted to drive home as he says Savannah was well prepared for if Ian did hit our area. Because Ian took another path, the Mayor says Savannah is a blessed city.
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday destroying homes, flooding the streets, and killing at least 70 people. People around the country including right here in Savannah are pitching in to help those caught in the disaster zone. All last week, the Savannah Salvation Army...
SAVANNAH, GA
#Hurricanes#Beaches#Hurricane Ian#Tybee
Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Savannah Bananas release 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have released the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule. The team streamed the schedule announcement on the Savannah Bananas’ YouTube page. In August, the team announced it would be leaving the Coastal Plain League and will just be playing Banana Ball. Team...
SAVANNAH, GA
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
SAVANNAH, GA
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
Proud to be a Farmer: Rusty Williams

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family added a new crop this year, but not to harvest. It’s part of a growing trend to introduce more people to agriculture and it’s importance. Rusty Williams and his family have been farming for three generations. “This was my...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
INTERVIEW: Marge Helgenberger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero interviews Marge Helgenberger from CSI: Vegas. You can watch CSI: Vegas, Thursday’s at 10 p.m. right here on WTOC.
SAVANNAH, GA
Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
SAVANNAH, GA

