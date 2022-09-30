Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Related
wtoc.com
Tybee Island residents asking for a change in utility rates
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In 2021, the City of Tybee Island implemented a new rate structure for their utility rates. Since then, some owners of hotels and motels on the Island say that in some cases, they’re paying 200% more than they used to for water and sewer, and they’d like to see that change.
wtoc.com
Pirate Fest returning to Tybee Island
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID-19 put a pause on countless traditions and events. Now a staple event on Tybee Island is able to make a return. For the first time since 2019, Pirate Fest is back on Tybee Island. And though the celebration is going to be a little bit scaled back this year, there’ll still be plenty of things to look forward to like the parade on Saturday and the Buccaneer’s Ball on Thursday night.
WJCL
National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems that could soon develop in the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Hurricane Ian may have largely spared the greater Savannah area last week. But hurricane season isn't over yet. The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. As of 2 a.m. Monday, an area of low pressure several hundred miles south of...
wtoc.com
Hilton Head leaders meet to determine fate of 278 bridge project
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A nearly 300 million dollar project is in jeopardy on Hilton Head Island. Over the past few months, we’ve been following the negotiations between Beaufort County and Hilton Head regarding this massive project. All of those conversations come down to today, as town council decides whether or not to accept the county’s final offer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Beachgoers hunt for treasure after Ian passes by Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - From Thursday to Friday evening, the conditions on Tybee Island had improved considerably. Less wind, still choppy water but not like they were before Ian moved by. The storm didn’t bring much damage to the island but it did bring some treasures. The people...
wtoc.com
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says city was prepared for Ian, will help those impacted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah was spared from serious impacts from Ian last week, Mayor Van Johnson says he’s grateful the city was equipped for the storm. Better safe than sorry is the point Mayor Van Johnson wanted to drive home as he says Savannah was well prepared for if Ian did hit our area. Because Ian took another path, the Mayor says Savannah is a blessed city.
wtoc.com
Savannah Salvation Army helping those affected by Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last Wednesday destroying homes, flooding the streets, and killing at least 70 people. People around the country including right here in Savannah are pitching in to help those caught in the disaster zone. All last week, the Savannah Salvation Army...
wtoc.com
Prices could increase at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While final preparations are underway organizers say that rising costs due to inflation could impact the menu prices you see at this year’s Great Ogeechee Seafood festival. From gas to groceries and now seafood. “The cost from last year to this year has gone up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dead lizard, questionable chili, perfect scores: Chatham County Food Inspection Report for September
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For September, WSAV is not only highlighting some food inspection scores for last month at eating and drinking establishments, but we have also included schools. Schools have been feeding children since the National School Lunch Act of 1946 which was signed by President Harry Truman. It was designed to offer students […]
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours benefitting One Love Animal Rescue this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for some gardening tips, inspiration, or just want a peek at what others are growing in their backyard, a tour is coming up this weekend to give you a taste of it all. Savannah Garden Tours showcases Savannah area gardens in the...
wtoc.com
Commerce park to bring jobs to Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A newly constructed 64,000 square foot commerce building in the Lowcountry is expected to bring lots of jobs to the area. Beaufort County leaders believe it’s proof that there’s a lot more on the way. Out in the trees of Beaufort, a big...
wtoc.com
Savannah Bananas release 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas have released the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour schedule. The team streamed the schedule announcement on the Savannah Bananas’ YouTube page. In August, the team announced it would be leaving the Coastal Plain League and will just be playing Banana Ball. Team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
3 businesses temporarily closed following fire in Richmond Hill
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caution tape remains up in parts of a Richmond Hill travel center just off Interstate 95. This after an early morning fire over the weekend forced three businesses to temporarily close their doors. The Richmond Hill Fire Department says there is extensive damage in the back...
wtoc.com
Savannah church planning to assist with Ian recovery
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Countless people have been displaced after Hurricane Ian and at least 70 people confirmed dead. Compassion Christian Church of Savannah says they opened their doors to shelter those that needed it before Ian made landfall and they’ll continue to help out now that the damage has been done.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
wtoc.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Rusty Williams
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family added a new crop this year, but not to harvest. It’s part of a growing trend to introduce more people to agriculture and it’s importance. Rusty Williams and his family have been farming for three generations. “This was my...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Marge Helgenberger
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’S Becky Sattero interviews Marge Helgenberger from CSI: Vegas. You can watch CSI: Vegas, Thursday’s at 10 p.m. right here on WTOC.
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
wtoc.com
Feed the Hungry to host dinners at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Feed the Hungry is expanding during the season of giving. State Representative Carl Gillard announced Monday the nonprofit will be holding three different dinners at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah. This will be the first time since the beginning of the pandemic where people will be...
Comments / 0