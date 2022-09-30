Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Need For Speed Unbound Leaks As EA Sets Announcement For October 6
Electronic Arts will officially announce the next Need for Speed game on October 6, the company has announced, but an early leak might have spoiled the publisher's surprise. EA's own website apparently hosted an image for a game called Need for Speed Unbound, though this page no longer appears to be online. The name Unbound would be no surprise, as a previous report pointed to this being the title. The reveal will officially take place on October 6 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.
Gamespot
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remake/Remaster And Multiplayer Spin-Off Reportedly In Development
Horizon Zero Dawn could be getting a significant upgrade, as a new report claims that "accessibility features, graphics modes, and quality of life improvements to the gameplay itself," will bring Guerrilla Games' 2017 title up to the same similar standard as its 2022 sequel Horizon Forbidden West. As spotted by...
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Leak Reveals Possible Playtime
A new leak revealed a possible approximate playtime for God of War: Ragnarok that indicates the game could include more side quests than its predecessor. According to a report from Insider Gaming, God of War: Ragnarok will take approximately 40 hours to complete. To be clear, this includes side quests. A straight shot through the main story will take around 20 hours. The report also claims that around three and a half hours of the main story's total runtime is made up of cutscenes. As for the 20 hours devoted to side quests, only one hour will be cutscenes.
Gamespot
Need For Speed Game Reveal Teased By EA, Could Happen Very Soon
Electronic Arts is reportedly primed to announce the next Need for Speed game soon. In response to the rumor that the publisher will announce the next entry in its popular racing series this week, the publisher shared the eyes emoji. This is normally used to tease something that may be real.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
What's New In Overwatch 2: Battle Pass, Challenges, How To Transfer Skins, And More
After spending the last few weeks playing Overwatch 2, I've learned quite a few tips and tricks that changed how I played going forward. This includes what the difference is between Overwatch 2's battle passes, how to level up your battle pass quickly, how combat has evolved, and how Overwatch 2's new heroes fit in with the old crew. Here's everything I wish I knew about Overwatch 2 before jumping in to play, organized neatly so you can get the head start you need to find a main, compete in ranked matches, or just unlock that next irresistible skin.
Gamespot
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Go Live Today
The PS Plus free games lineup for October 2022 goes live today, October 4. All PS Plus subscribers can claim Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot throughout October. Overall, this is a solid lineup of freebies, so make sure you snag them while you can. Hot Wheels Unleashed is...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Early Access Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is just a few weeks away, but Activision is offering some players early access to the game's campaign. Here is everything you need to know in order to get hands-on with Modern Warfare 2 before the October 28 release date. How to...
Gamespot
Prime Day PS5 Deals: Best Early Discounts For PlayStation Gamers
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The PlayStation 5 continues to add high-profile games to its already impressive library. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure, gritty RPG, or fast-paced FPS, it’s easy to find a handful of games that meet your needs. And with Amazon’s second Prime Day of the year right around the corner, retailers are scrambling to offer early Prime Day PS5 deals--making now a great time to stock up on hit titles. Amazon Prime Day 2022 officially runs October 11-12, so you can expect to find plenty more deals to be added to this list over the next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
24 Overwatch Heroes That Never Made The Cut
Stu here to dive into the development and evolution of the Overwatch Roster. In the last 6 years Overwatch’s heroes have become some of the most iconic characters in video games, and it's been fascinating to explore all the different design elements and deliberate choices the team made to create such a unique roster of characters. With the addition of more heroes at launch and many more updates coming with Overwatch 2, I cannot wait to see the new types of heroes that Blizzard can cook up.
Gamespot
1428: Shadows over Silesia
Sign In to follow. Follow 1428: Shadows over Silesia, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Get 8 Steam Deck-Ready Games For $10
Fanatical has yet another new build-your-own bundle deal available, this time for up to 8 Steam games for just $10 through the Play on the Go Bundle. As the name implies, the bundle lets you pick from 16 portable-friendly games certified playable on Steam Deck that are great for portable gaming sessions, though they play perfectly well on a standard PC setup as well. The deal starts at three games for $5, or you can bump up to five games for $7 or eight games for $10.
Gamespot
Dead By Daylight Invades PUBG Battlegrounds And PUBG New State For Halloween
Halloween is just around the corner, and video game devs are starting to show their scary sides. Krafton Inc. will be getting in on the frightening fun, as the company has announced a partnership with Behaviour Interactive to bring its horror franchise Dead By Daylight into both PUBG Battlegrounds and PUBG New State.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Announced, Witcher Projects Explained | GameSpot News
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a sequel, more Witcher games than you can shake a stick at, Dead Space reveals final gameplay, and a Nintendo Direct is coming this week. All on today’s GameSpot News. As part of its strategy presentation, CD Projekt has announced that it has multiple new...
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Gamespot
Immortelle
Sign In to follow. Follow Immortelle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Dead Space Preorders Discounted For Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members
The highly anticipated Dead Space remake doesn’t drop until January 27, 2023, but right now fans can save a few bucks by reserving an early copy. Both EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate (includes EA Play) members get an exclusive 10% discount on their preorders, dropping the price to just $63. The 10% discount is customary for EA titles, but preorders just went live so we wanted to call out this perk before you lock in your preorder.
Gamespot
To Eternity
Sign In to follow. Follow To Eternity, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Comments / 0