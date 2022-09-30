Read full article on original website
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) will play in Saints' Week 4 contest
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is active for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Landry suffered an ankle injury in Week 3 that kept him out of most of that week's tough loss to the Carolina Panthers, but he'll suit up in Week 4 after some limited practices this week. With starting quarterback Jameis Winston (back) sidelined, the Landry will be catching passes from Andy Dalton in today's game.
Julio Jones 'nicked up' for Buccaneers in return
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones got "nicked up" in Sunday night's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per head coach Todd Bowles. Jones logged 17 snaps in the first half, but he didn't see the field again after the Buccaneers' first play of the second half. The veteran wideout had missed the previous two contests after injuring his knee in the season opener, but it's not clear if that is related to Jones' latest ailment. The Buccaneers will likely limit Jones' practice reps this week before making a decision on his status for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Gage and Cole Beasley could see more snaps if Jones is unable to play versus his former team.
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
Giants' Tyrod Taylor being evaluated for concussion; Daniel Jones (leg) returns in Week 4
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion in the team's Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor took a big hit and was brought to the sidelines to be evaluated for a concussion. Starter Daniel Jones came back into the lineup to replace Taylor as the Giants have no other quarterbacks, but it is clear the Jones is also dealing with a significant injury.
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
Ji-hwan Bae batting ninth for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bae will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Kevin Newman returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Bae for 5.9 FanDuel points...
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 4
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
Seattle's Sam Haggerty (groin) placed on 10-day injured list on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday. Haggerty will miss time with a groin injury. Expect Adam Frazier to see more at-bats or potential time in the outfield with Haggerty sidelined. Per Baseball Savant on 126 batted balls this season, Haggerty has...
Tyler Heineman catching for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Heineman will catch for right-hander JT Brubaker on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Jason Delay returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Heineman for 6.5 FanDuel...
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
Pirates' Ben Gamel batting seventh on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Diego Castillo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6 FanDuel points...
Dak Prescott (thumb) reportedly out for Cowboys again Week 5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will not play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, reports Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones revealed Tuesday that Prescott isn't able to comfortably grip footballs with his surgically repaired right thumb, so it's not surprising the quarterback isn't ready to play. Cooper Rush will make another start on Sunday against the Rams and Will Grier, who was signed to the active roster on Tuesday, will be the backup.
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
Luis Rengifo leading off for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Rengifo will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Livan Soto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rengifo for 10.8 FanDuel points on...
George Springer sitting for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Springer will move to the bench on Tuesday with Bradley Zimmer starting in center field. Zimmer will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Baumann and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Zimmer for 6.7...
San Francisco's Bryce Johnson in center field on Tuesday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Bryce Johnson is batting ninth in Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Johnson will patrol center field after Mike Yastrzemski was moved to right and LaMonte Wade Jr. was given a breather in San Diego. numberFire's models project Johnson to score 4.6 FanDuel points at...
