Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Update: Brian Hoyer (head) won't return in Week 4 for Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer will not return Sunday in the team's Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Only in because starter Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain and will miss a few weeks, the veteran backup Hoyer has now been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon with a head injury - which is likely a concussion. Bailey Zappe, making his NFL regular season debut, is now the only quarterback left for the Pats.
numberfire.com
Miami's Brian Anderson hitting sixth on Tuesday
Miami Marlins utility-man Brian Anderson is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Anderson will man right field after Avisail Garcia was was chosen as Miami's designated hitter, Jesus Sanchez was moved to left field, and JJ Bleday was benched. In a matchup against Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi, our models...
numberfire.com
Giants optimistic Daniel Jones (ankle) plays Week 5
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) could play in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers in London, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jones exited Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in the third quarter with an ankle injury, but he returned just two possessions later after Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion. If Jones and Taylor are both unavailable for Week 5 in London, then the Giants may opt to just go with Saquon Barkley in the wildcat. Jones only attempted 13 passes in Week 4 and he completed eight of them for 71 scoreless, interception-free yards. He also added 68 yards and a pair of scores with his legs.
numberfire.com
Bucs' Julio Jones (knee) a game-time decision in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) will test out his injury ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adam Schefter reports. Jones has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but could be healthy enough to suit up against the Chiefs tonight. Schefter noted that the team is optimistic about both Jones' and Chris Godwin's (hamstring) availability.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader on Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Aaron Hicks will replace Bader in center field and hit sixth. Bader started the past four games in the middle of the outfield for the Yankees.
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini batting seventh for Houston on Sunday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Mancini will start in left field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Aledmys Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Mancini for 9.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback for Dolphins in Week 5
The Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 5 game against the New York Jets with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback. The Dolphins have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) for their Week 5 tilt with the Jets, meaning Teddy Bridgewater will get the start with rookie Skylar Thompson in the backup position. Bridgewater looked solid distributing the ball to the Dolphins' talented pass-catchers in relief of Tagovailoa in Week 4, and should benefit from a week of preparation with the team's starting units.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Rams at 49ers
Monday Night Football brings a big NFC West duel as the Los Angeles Rams visit the San Francisco 49ers. Which bets should we make for the game at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the matchup as the two discuss traditional markets, their favorite player props, and which touchdown-scorer bets are showing value to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson sitting for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dickerson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Alec Burleson starting in left field. Burleson will bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Burleson is batting 0.200 this...
numberfire.com
Stone Garrett not in Diamondbacks' Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Stone Garrett as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garrett will start Sunday's game on the sidelines while Pavin Smith takes over at designated hitter and bats sixth. Garrett is batting .288 with a .882 OPS through...
numberfire.com
Broncos sign running back Latavius Murray ahead of Week 5
The Denver Broncos have signed running back Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Murray spent the weekend in London with the Saints, but will head out for Denver now that the Broncos have signed him off of the Saints' practice squad. He'll compete for reps with Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone with Javonte Williams (knee) heading to the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Melvin Gordon (neck) to 'carry load' for Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) will be the feature back moving forward, per offensive coordinator Justin Outten. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett declined to name a lead back earlier in the day, but Outten made it clear who the starter will be following Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. "With Melvin, he's going to carry the load, obviously. We'll have a mix of [Mike] Boone and then after that we got to figure out who can spell and who feels best in that position." Gordon (neck) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, but there's no concern about his status for Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. The Broncos added Latavius Murray to the roster on Monday, so he could also factor into the mix, despite Outten not mentioning him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Curt Casali taking over catcher in Seattle's Tuesday Game 1 matchup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is batting ninth in Tuesday's first game against the Detroit Tigers. Casali will catch on Tuesday evening after Cal Raleigh was rested at home against Tigers' southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez. numberFire's models project Casali to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Dak Prescott (thumb) reportedly out for Cowboys again Week 5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) will not play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, reports Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones revealed Tuesday that Prescott isn't able to comfortably grip footballs with his surgically repaired right thumb, so it's not surprising the quarterback isn't ready to play. Cooper Rush will make another start on Sunday against the Rams and Will Grier, who was signed to the active roster on Tuesday, will be the backup.
numberfire.com
Pirates' Ben Gamel batting seventh on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Gamel will start at first base on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals. Diego Castillo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Gamel for 8.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting fifth on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander JT Brubaker and the Pirates. Corey Dickerson returns to the bench. Burleson is batting 0.200 this season in 44...
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base in Tuesday's first game against Mariners
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Tuesday's first contest against the Seattle Mariners. Candelario will operate third base after Kody Clemens was benched in Seattle against right-hander Chris Flexen. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
numberfire.com
Detroit's Eric Haase hitting sixth in Tuesday's Game 1 lineup
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is starting in Tuesday's first game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase will operate behind the plate after Tucker Barnhart was rested on the road. In a matchup versus Seattle's right-hander Chris Flexen, our models project Haase to score 11.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Cincinnati's Stuart Fairchild hitting fifth in Tuesday's lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Stuart Fairchild is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Fairchild will operate in left field after Jake Fraley was moved to right and Aristides Aquino was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Javier Assad, our models project Fairchild to score 11.0 FanDuel points at the...
KSN News
Tyreek Hill compliments Chiefs, Mahomes after victory over Bucs
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver showed some love to his old team after their performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Comments / 0