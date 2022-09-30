ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Lake, FL
State
Florida State
Bay Lake, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Marty Sklar
ComicBook

Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.
ENVIRONMENT
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Disney Imagineer#Travel Destinations#Walt Disney World#Rca#Bell
disneytips.com

Pay to Have a Disney MagicBand Chip Implanted Into Your Arm?

Disney MagicBands… They come in a plethora of colors and styles. Many Walt Disney World Guests use MagicBands while in the Parks for ticket access, Lightning Lane scanning, and even the ability to purchase items as a Disney Resort Guest. But do you love MagicBands enough to have a...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Is the Reopening of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Delayed?

Things are getting back to normal at the Walt Disney World Resort, and we love to see it! This year marked the return of favorite seasonal events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, along with exciting news out of the 2022 D23 Expo.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland
WDW News Today

Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
GOLF
disneytips.com

EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ Attraction Reaches a New Milestone

“Make way, make way!” EPCOT’s theme park overhaul is well underway, and we’re getting closer and closer to the exciting reveal of the highly-anticipated EPCOT experience, Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The EPCOT transformation into four neighborhoods, including World Celebration, World Discovery, World Nature, and World...
TRAVEL
ETOnline.com

Coach's New Disney Villains Collection Is 50% Off Right Now: Shop Handbags, Wallets and More

Spooky season is officially here and something wicked this way comes in the form of Coach's new Disney Villains collection. Coach has teamed up with Disney for a new line of handbags, backpacks, and wallets. The Disney X Coach Villain Collection features four iconic villains: Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians, the Evil Queen from Snow White, and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty in both human and dragon form.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy