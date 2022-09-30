ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey’s annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45%

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s annual inflation reached a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, according to official data on Monday, pushing the cost of essential goods higher and further hitting households already facing high energy, food and housing costs. The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices...
