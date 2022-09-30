Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Family-owned jewelry store in Skokie to close after more than 100 years
A north suburban jewelry store that got its start in Chicago more than a hundred years ago is closing. Sandberg Jewelers opened in Chicago in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue.
rejournals.com
Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle
Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
Hidden treasures found during renovation project at suburban country club
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. - History is coming to life at the Olympia Fields Country Club in the south suburbs. A major renovation is underway at one of the country’s biggest and oldest golf clubs — And what they are finding is amazing. Olympia Fields Country Club Historian Bob...
Sandberg Jewelers closing after more than 100 years in business in Chicago area
Sandberg Jewelers first opened in 1919 on Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago, and later moved to Irving Park, and then Skokie.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
959theriver.com
Pay What You Can at The Paramount
Hi this is Leslie Harris, and the Paramount theater in Aurora has a great deal. On certain nights they are offering pay what you can. What it means is that you pay whatever you feel comfortable and are able to pay, and you can get up to four tickets for that performance. They’ll sell you the best seats available for that performance.
positivelynaperville.com
Turning Pointe seeks volunteers for annual Naperville Pumpkin Race on Oct. 29
Above / Heat by heat, as many as six pumpkin racers compete at the same time for a win—and to move ahead to participate in the final run for the ultimate victory during the fun and awareness raiser for Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Engaging banter and play-by-play by officials add to the fun time planned to begin at noon Oct. 29. (PN File Photo)
blockclubchicago.org
The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist
NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chicago crime, social problems spilling into west suburb, lawmaker says
Leaders in Forest Park say they have a plan for dealing with what they claim is an influx of criminals, homeless people and drug addicts from the city of Chicago.
A website says they found the Best Small Town in Illinois
What makes a small town special? Is it the people, the small businesses, the unique events held on the town squares? A website went out to rank the best of the best small towns in the US, and here is the town they say is the best small town in the Land of Lincoln.
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Artisan Market – Sat-Sun, Oct 8-9 (Fall Market)
Join us & top Midwest artisans on Sat-Sun, Oct 8-9, 2022 for the Naperville Artisan Market at CityGate Centre (I-88/Rt. 59) in Naperville, IL. RSVP & let us know you’re coming: https://NapervilleArtisanMarke… (free parking & admission both days) Shop small, LOCAL & sustainable with talented small business owners...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders
It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
The Walnut Room is now taking reservations for the holiday season
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Walnut Room inside Macy's on State Street is now taking reservations for the holiday season.Starting Nov. 5, the popular restaurant on the 7th floor of Macy's will be available through reservation only. Reservations can be made at opentable.com.The Walnut Room is also hiring.
kanecountyconnects.com
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation
The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide
If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
Drag racing continues at Big Marsh Park despite City of Chicago crackdown, BGA investigation says
Despite attempts to crackdown, drag racing continues to be an issue at Big Marsh Park on the city's South Side.
CTA celebrates 75 years with free vintage bus, train rides through Loop
The CTA celebrates its diamond jubilee with free rides on vintage trains and buses Saturday.
bhhschicago.com
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107
Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
Comments / 0