Naperville, IL

Essex managing director closes 91 units in Lisle

Essex Realty Group, Inc. Managing Director Brian Karmowski, recently facilitated the sale of Wellington Creek Apartments, a 91-unit apartment complex in Lisle, Illinois. The property closed in late August for $11,550,000, reflecting a price per unit of nearly $127,000 and a cap rate of 5.4% at closing. The five-building complex...
LISLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
Pay What You Can at The Paramount

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and the Paramount theater in Aurora has a great deal. On certain nights they are offering pay what you can. What it means is that you pay whatever you feel comfortable and are able to pay, and you can get up to four tickets for that performance. They’ll sell you the best seats available for that performance.
AURORA, IL
Turning Pointe seeks volunteers for annual Naperville Pumpkin Race on Oct. 29

Above / Heat by heat, as many as six pumpkin racers compete at the same time for a win—and to move ahead to participate in the final run for the ultimate victory during the fun and awareness raiser for Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Engaging banter and play-by-play by officials add to the fun time planned to begin at noon Oct. 29. (PN File Photo)
NAPERVILLE, IL
The Soul Food Lounge Opening Soon In North Lawndale, Bringing West Siders Sit-Down Southern Food With A Twist

NORTH LAWNDALE — A new soul food fusion restaurant is opening soon at the MLK Legacy Apartments in North Lawndale. The Soul Food Lounge, a collaboration between Chef Quentin Love of West Humboldt Park’s Turkey Chop and the Lawndale Christian Development Corporation, welcomed local foodies for a soft launch Friday to see the new space and sample the menu of Southern food favorites with a twist.
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute adds orthopedic surgeon

Illinois Bone & Joint Institute has welcomed Richard Nicolay III, MD, to its team of orthopedic surgeons and sports medicine specialists, according to an Oct. 3 report from The Daily Herald. Dr. Nicolay specializes in large joint injuries including shoulder, elbow, hip and knee. He will practice in three IBJI...
GLENVIEW, IL
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover

Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
SHOREWOOD, IL
Naperville Artisan Market – Sat-Sun, Oct 8-9 (Fall Market)

Join us & top Midwest artisans on Sat-Sun, Oct 8-9, 2022 for the Naperville Artisan Market at CityGate Centre (I-88/Rt. 59) in Naperville, IL. RSVP & let us know you’re coming: https://NapervilleArtisanMarke… (free parking & admission both days) Shop small, LOCAL & sustainable with talented small business owners...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Meet Chicagoland’s 2023 Realtor association leaders

It’s that time of year! With fall upon us, Realtor associations across Illinois are making annual changes to their leadership. Find out which association members will be leading Realtors throughout Chicagoland, for the year to come. On Sept. 23, the Chicago Association of REALTORS® (CAR) celebrated the occasion with...
CHICAGO, IL
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation

The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive Guide

If you're looking for the best pizza in Chicago, look no further than this comprehensive guide. From deep dish to thin crust, these pizza places have got you covered. So whether you're in the mood for a classic slice or something new and exciting, be sure to check out one of these spots.
CHICAGO, IL
737 W WASHINGTON Boulevard #1107

Fantastic panoramic city views from this corner unit in a one-of-a-kind building, Skybridge, located in West Loop. Large 1 bedroom/1.5 bathroom w/ granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, large walk-in closet plus additional storage. In-unit washer/dryer. Unique building location allows elevator access directly to Whole Foods. Amenities include onsite manager, receiving room, bike room, fitness center, and rooftop deck. Close to the "L," Metra, Mariano's, Randolph Street, and all the exciting restaurants and shopping in the Loop!
CHICAGO, IL

