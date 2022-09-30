Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
12newsnow.com
Lamar's Damashja Harris recognized as Southland's Special Teams Player of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar's 0-5 overall record ties with Nicholls at the bottom of the Southland Conference standing, but the conference did send the Cardinals some positivity after Saturday's game against HCU. Freshman running back and kick off returner Damashja Harris was named Special Teams Player of the Week.
12newsnow.com
Vidor will host LCM in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!
VIDOR, Texas — The District 10-4A-DI opener between Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor will be highlighted at the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. This marks the 29th meeting between the Orange County rivals with the Battlin' Bears holding a slim 15-13 lead, though the Pirates haven't lost a game to LCM since 2013.
12newsnow.com
Lamar football continues to search for consistency
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar football has gone five games without a win after dropping its most recent matchup against Houston Christian 37-24. For much of the Cardinals game Saturday, the team was playing catchup, trailing at half 24-7. In the last 22 minutes of the game the cardinals score...
12newsnow.com
UIW wins battle of the Cardinals
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a slow start it wasn't in the cards for Lamar University as Big Red fell to UIW, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14), Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The loss extended a six-match skid for the Red and White. The Cardinals (6-10/0-5 SLC) got out to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12newsnow.com
Kitaru and company hand Southeastern Louisiana first home loss
HAMMOND, La. — Facing an obstacle of having to play an entire second half with just 10 players, Lamar University's women's soccer team accepted the challenge and would keep their unbeaten start rolling with a 1-0 win against Southeastern Louisiana. The win puts LU's record at 9-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Southland Conference. They also hand the Lions their first home loss of the season.
12newsnow.com
Homecoming comeback falls short
BEAUMONT, Texas — Trailing by 30 points with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lamar University football scored 27 unanswered points in the final 22:20 to pull within three but could get no closer dropping a 37-34 decision to Houston Baptist Saturday afternoon at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The loss drops LU to 0-5 to start the season and 0-2 in Southland Conference play.
Orange Leader
Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark
Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
IN THIS ARTICLE
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
12newsnow.com
Warm, dry Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Variable high cloudiness, warm with low humidity. High near: 85° in Beaumont, High near: 85° in Orange and High near: 85° in Port Arthur.
MySanAntonio
Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
12newsnow.com
Entrepreneur sister duo help Latinos thrive in Southeast Texas community
Vania and Tania Castelan are Mexican-American entrepreneurs. Vania owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone stand 'Mabel's' and Tania is a realtor with Connect Realty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFDM-TV
Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen
PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
KPLC TV
3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
12newsnow.com
Student may face adult charge stemming from fight caught on video at West Brook High School
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County DA is seeking to certify a West Brook High School student as an adult to face robbery charges stemming from a fight on the campus earlier this month. The district attorney's office has requested that a teen seen punching and kicking another student...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022
Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.
kjas.com
Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
Comments / 0