ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silsbee, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12newsnow.com

Vidor will host LCM in the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!

VIDOR, Texas — The District 10-4A-DI opener between Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Vidor will be highlighted at the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week!. This marks the 29th meeting between the Orange County rivals with the Battlin' Bears holding a slim 15-13 lead, though the Pirates haven't lost a game to LCM since 2013.
VIDOR, TX
12newsnow.com

Lamar football continues to search for consistency

BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar football has gone five games without a win after dropping its most recent matchup against Houston Christian 37-24. For much of the Cardinals game Saturday, the team was playing catchup, trailing at half 24-7. In the last 22 minutes of the game the cardinals score...
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

UIW wins battle of the Cardinals

BEAUMONT, Texas — After a slow start it wasn't in the cards for Lamar University as Big Red fell to UIW, 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-14), Saturday afternoon at McDonald Gym. The loss extended a six-match skid for the Red and White. The Cardinals (6-10/0-5 SLC) got out to a...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terrell, TX
City
Silsbee, TX
City
Granger, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Education
Silsbee, TX
Sports
12newsnow.com

Kitaru and company hand Southeastern Louisiana first home loss

HAMMOND, La. — Facing an obstacle of having to play an entire second half with just 10 players, Lamar University's women's soccer team accepted the challenge and would keep their unbeaten start rolling with a 1-0 win against Southeastern Louisiana. The win puts LU's record at 9-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Southland Conference. They also hand the Lions their first home loss of the season. 
HAMMOND, LA
12newsnow.com

Homecoming comeback falls short

BEAUMONT, Texas — Trailing by 30 points with less than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Lamar University football scored 27 unanswered points in the final 22:20 to pull within three but could get no closer dropping a 37-34 decision to Houston Baptist Saturday afternoon at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The loss drops LU to 0-5 to start the season and 0-2 in Southland Conference play.
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark

Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#Catholic School#Ford#American Football#Highschoolsports#Dre Lon Miller#Texas Ford Dealers#Wylie High School Hill#Central
MySanAntonio

Lundy named general manager for Willy Burger, Crown Pizza

The Neches Restaurant Group announced that Chrystal Lundy has been named the new general manager for both Willy Burger and Crown Pizza in Beaumont. Lundy will oversee staff and daily operational procedures in both Beaumont restaurants. The dual-restaurant general manager position is new for the group, and comes at a pivotal time of new growth in the locally owned business's history.
BEAUMONT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KFDM-TV

Trisha Nicole Almaraz crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen

PORT ARTHUR — Congratulations to Trisha Nicole Almaraz, who has been crowned the 2022 CavOILcade Queen. Almaraz was crowned Saturday night. She is a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School. She lives in Groves and wants to attend Lamar University and earn a degree in social work. On Sunday,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
KPLC TV

3 recovering after shooting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Three people are expected to recover after being shot on Anita Drive in Lake Charles Sunday, according to police. Acadian Ambulance brought two victims to a local hospital, and the other was brought to a hospital by private means, Lake Charles police said. The investigation...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 3rd, 2022

Calls To Services (September 26 to October 2, 2022):  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered seventy-five (75) calls to service. Jail Population:   We currently have nineteen (19) inmates in the following Jails, thirteen (13) housed in Newton, six (6) housed in Jasper.    
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Third suspect in recent game room robbery found and arrested

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department on Monday announced that a third suspect in an August 16th robbery of a game room has been found and arrested. Deputies say Gregorio “Greg” Carpio, 50, of Rye, Texas was captured over the weekend in Tyler County. Investigators say Carpio, along with Colton McInnis, 23, of Silsbee, and Wendy Street, 49, of Kirbyville, were responsible for the crime that occurred at the Field House Game Room, located on Highway 96, just south of Kirbyville.
RYE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy