NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday in busy Downtown Brooklyn. The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. near 3 MetroTech Center.That's by NYU's Tandon School of Engineering. The school sent out an alert to students in the area. "NYU Alert-Report of (Shots Fired) near 2 MetroTech Center, BK) If you are in the area: Run, Hide, or Fight. Others stay away. Help is on the way," the school tweeted. Police say they're searching for eight to 10 suspects who fled the scene. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO