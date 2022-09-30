ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eater

Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location

All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
MANHATTAN, NY
yeahthatskosher.com

New Israeli Steakhouse in Brooklyn: Margez Grill House

Margez Grill House opened this past May in the Midwood neighborhood of Brooklyn. The restaurant is known for their traditional Israeli grill items – think skewers, salads, chummus and more. Moreover, Margez also offers a steak selection that includes rib eye, skirt steak and lamb chops. Margez Grill House...
BROOKLYN, NY
Eater

Empty Newsstands Could Soon Become Recharge Stations for NYC Delivery Workers

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday a potential $1 million federal grant that would convert empty NYC newsstands into access hubs for food delivery workers to rest, recharge, swap bike flats, and more. The first in a network of hubs would be near City Hall, following a study from advocacy group Los Deliveristas, which determined that it’s one of the most convenient spots for delivery workers to pitstop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
12tomatoes.com

5 Types of NYC Apartments as Explained by an Architect

If you’ve ever wandered down a tree-lined street in Brooklyn then you’re familiar with the charm of the city’s famous Brownstone houses. But, there are a few other main types of homes that were built in the lead up to (and including) the modern era to accommodate an ever-increasing city population. From across the world and even just down the coast people flock to NYC to chase their dreams and all of them have to have somewhere to live. Here are the 5 most common apartment styles in New York City and their histories as explained by longtime New York architect, Michael Wyetzner, including the very building where his grandmother was born in 1899!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Restaurants
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

What to Know About NYC Heat Laws

Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Scoop

These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York City

If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn playground getting $21 million makeover

NEW YORK -- A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Tuesday on a $21 million playground reconstruction project in Brooklyn. The Callahan-Kelly Playground on Sackman Street in Brownsville will undergo a full renovation. It will include new basketball courts, game tables, adult fitness and a skatepark. Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue will be on hand for the groundbreaking at 9:30 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
foodgressing.com

NYC Best Pasta Spots 2022: Unique & Traditional Pasta

October is National Pasta Month, with National Pasta Day on the 17th. Here is a roundup of a NYC Best Pasta spots featuring unique and traditional pasta dishes that can satisfy diverse palates and personalities. The Oval. The Oval at La Devozione at Chelsea Market offers a chef’s tasting experience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
Secret NYC

20 Hottest Nightclubs In NYC For A Night Of Dancing

Let’s be real. New York offers some of the best nightlife in the entire world, and our variety of vibes is unmatched. No matter if you’re after a bass-filled nightclub with a DJ, a casual cocktail lounge to mingle, or a nightclub/show combo, there’s something to match whatever mood you’re after that night! So grab your dancing shoes and gather your friends, because here are our favorite nightclubs in NYC: We’ll be honest, although Little Sister Lounge is notoriously difficult to get into (and been uncovered by many Gen Z-ers on TikTok), this spot is still one of our favorite...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Shots fired by NYU School of Engineering in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after shots were fired Tuesday in busy Downtown Brooklyn. The shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. near 3 MetroTech Center.That's by NYU's Tandon School of Engineering. The school sent out an alert to students in the area. "NYU Alert-Report of (Shots Fired) near 2 MetroTech Center, BK) If you are in the area: Run, Hide, or Fight. Others stay away. Help is on the way," the school tweeted. Police say they're searching for eight to 10 suspects who fled the scene. No injuries have been reported. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.   
BROOKLYN, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

