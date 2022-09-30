Read full article on original website
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Best Places To Get Buffalo-Style Chicken Wings In Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What We Can All Learn From Tip EmployeesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles’ COVID-19 Renter Eviction Protections to Expire at End of January
Los Angeles’ long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship will be lifted at the end of January, the City Council decided unanimously Tuesday. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
Garcetti, Housing Officials Announce Opening of Section 8 Voucher Wait List
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials Tuesday announced the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Very...
Head of Election Worker Management Company Arrested
The CEO of a company that provides software for managing Los Angeles County election poll workers was arrested Tuesday in Michigan for alleged theft of workers’ personal information. Konnech Corp. CEO Eugene Yu was arrested on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information by investigators from the Los Angeles...
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
LAPD Report Deems Officer’s Training Death a `Tragic Accident’
The death of a Los Angeles Police Department officer during a training exercise was “a tragic accident” that occurred when he and another officer fell to the ground while grappling during a simulation, according to a report released Tuesday by the department’s Office of Constitutional Policing and Policy.
LA County Reports 2,600 New COVID Infections for Three-Day Period
Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
Fire Burning in Vacant Commercial Building in Boyle Heights
A greater-alarm fire was burning Tuesday in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The department assigned 80 firefighters to the blaze, who were...
Relatives Sue Over Death of Worker in Fullerton Firm Explosion
Relatives of a worker killed during a 2021 explosion at a Fullerton engineering firm are suing multiple defendants over the 29-year-old Lynwood man’s death during testing of a fire-fighting system. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Wednesday include Jesus Siordia and Irene Fombona, the parents...
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
Monrovia Man Sentenced to Four Years for Visa Fraud Scheme
A San Gabriel Valley man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for scheming to help wealthy Chinese nationals unlawfully gain admission into the United States by falsely making them eligible for student visas through a network of fraud, including imposter test takers, essay ghostwriters and fake transcript sellers.
Possibly Armed Suspect Holed up in La Puente
A man suspected of assault with a deadly weapon was holed up Sunday in La Puente as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department crisis negotiators were brought in to seek a peaceful resolution to the standoff. The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the 15500 Block of Klamath Street,...
Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished
Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was...
Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot in Koreatown
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise to Record Highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Tuesday to a record for the second consecutive day, increasing 2.3 cents to $6.489. The average price has risen 32 consecutive days, increasing $1.243, including seven-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Monday’s increase was the smallest since a half-cent increase Sept. 19.
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Downtown LA Stabbing Attack
Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
Man Sentenced For Stealing Power Tools And Resisting Arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of...
Woman Wounded in Downtown Long Beach Shooting
A woman was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the area of the Long Beach Pike in the city’s downtown. The shooting was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. The woman was taken by...
Man Killed in Shooting in Koreatown
A man was shot to death in Koreatown and police Tuesday are searching for the shooter. The shooting victim was confirmed by family as Los Angeles rapper Half Ounce, Fox 11 is reporting. His wife, who is pregnant, was on the phone with him when she heard gunfire, according to Fox 11.
Woman, 42, Reported Missing in East Los Angeles
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 32-year-old woman with schizophrenia who was last seen in East Los Angeles. Candice Monique Artiga was last seen about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block South Gage Avenue, near Salazar Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
