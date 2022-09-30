Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Is Home To The Best Small City In America, Website Says
Nearly half of the US population says they’d prefer to live in a suburban area, so the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted a research study about 2022’s Best Small Cities in America, which it released on Tuesday, Oct. 4. To help Americans put down roots in places offering good...
erienewsnow.com
Girard Receives $150,000 for Mission Main Street Grant Program
The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority's (ECGRA) Rural Listening Tour continues this week, with a stop in Girard on Tuesday. The ECGRA is reporting its findings from a summer long Rural Listening Tour in communities throughout the area. Last week they were in Union City presenting money, and now they...
erienewsnow.com
CT Consultants & Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie Announce Merger
CT Consultants Inc. has announced the merge of Henry T. Welka and Associates of Erie, Pennsylvania. Henry T. Welka and Associates was established in 1969, it provides quality land surveying, civil engineering, and land planning services to those in the Erie area. Welka and Associates has completed more than 16,500...
erienewsnow.com
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX43.com
When and where to spot the best fall foliage in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the weather cools down, the leaf colors heat up. This week, Pennsylvania's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its first 2022 fall foliage report. You can see most of our is shown here in light green. That means fall foliage in those counties is...
erienewsnow.com
American Red Cross Responds to Devastation Caused by Hurricane Ian
The American Red Cross is working to help people devastated by Hurricane Ian. Many communities are unrecognizable after the storm. Right now, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are in Florida to help people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Three of the volunteers are from Northwestern...
World’s largest bobblehead unveiled at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you want to see the world’s largest bobblehead, you won’t have to travel far. Ollie, who towers over 16 feet tall, was just unveiled outside a Pennsylvania bargain store, breaking a Guinness World Record. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet broke the world record last...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Fall events planned at Pennsylvania Trolley Museum
The Pennsylvania Trolley Museum will be hosting events for fall, including a new "Trick or Trolley" event, along with its annual Pumpkin Patch Trolley. During the Pumpkin Patch Trolley, from Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 23, children can select a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, then decorate it. There will be children's games and complimentary fall-themed refreshments. Visitors can also wear their favorite costumes. The last trolley of the day will leave for the pumpkin patch at 3:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Council, Executive Battle over Covid Relief Money
As Project RESOLVE begins to take shape at Penn State Behrend, so too does a power struggle in County government, with County Executive Brenton Davis pledging millions to the idea while several councilmembers urge patience. "The county executive has no authority to make any promise of money whatsoever," said Erie...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
erienewsnow.com
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie
There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
erienewsnow.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents
Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Family demands answers for current treatment of veterans at federal V.A. medical centers
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — We continue our coverage about the current national COVID-19 guidelines in place for our veterans at the V.A. Medical Centers. FOX56 has been following this story since March, sharing stories of heartbreak and frustration over these restrictions. Now a new family has come forward, saying that since no substantial changes have been made over the last two years, they’re taking things into their own hands.
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: Classic, Popular Dishes Within The Regional Cuisine
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods are often described as a regional fare where the dishes are praised for their use of local, seasonal produce, often with a combination of sweet and sour. Most of all, the meals are known for bringing comfort. Good for the soul, kind of foods.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania’s ‘Absolutely Best’ Nachos Are At This Place
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Pennsylvania we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Reminds Older Pennsylvanians of Upcoming 2023 Medicare Open Enrollment Period, Free Insurance Counseling Available through PA MEDI
Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding older Pennsylvanians and Medicare beneficiaries of the annual open enrollment period that begins Saturday, October 15, 2022 and ends Monday, December 7, 2022. Any new coverage selected, or changes made to existing benefits, takes effect January 1, 2023. During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries...
erienewsnow.com
Gov. Wolf Announces $5 Million in Grants to Protect Against Hate Crimes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Today, the Wolf Administration announced a large investment in the fight against hate crimes. According to the Pennsylvania State Police Uniform Crime Reporting System, there were 347 hate crimes in 2021- a 210 percent increase from 2020. In 2022, there have been 183 reported hate crimes....
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0