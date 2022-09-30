Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State
Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22
Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements
A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Lawsuit challenges committee's confirmation power to New York's new ethics commission
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Under New York's new ethics law, an independent committee made up of leaders from the state's 15 accredited law schools decide by a majority vote whether to confirm appointments to the 11 member Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in government. Last month, that panel rejected Senate Minority...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, N.Y. — Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York
Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
‘4-alarm blaze’: New York’s public health crises converge
A look inside the state health department’s battle against three simultaneous disease outbreaks
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living
New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed
The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State
Close to 80 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. Help is needed in finding these children. Take a look to see if you have seen any. From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York SNAP Benefits for October 2022
New York residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits get their payments on different schedules every month, depending on whether they live in New York City or...
NBC New York
9 New York Counties Back at ‘High' Risk, Masking Advised Amid COVID Uptick
For the first time in months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases and patients hospitalized with the virus. As of Thursday, the CDC identified nine counties in New York state that met the criteria, w...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart, managing partner...
Comments / 2