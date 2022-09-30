ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Brandon Williams and Francis Conole wage close race for NY-22

Republican Brandon Williams draws 45% of support from voters in New York's 22nd Congressional District compared to the 40% of voters backing his Democratic opponent, Francis Conole, an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Tuesday found. The district in Central New York, comprising Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and part of Oswego...
ELECTIONS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul touts guns off streets; Zeldin receives more police endorsements

A pair of digital ads were released Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign touting her administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and, separately, her support for abortion rights. Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign, meanwhile, announced yet another law enforcement endorsement, his 28th so far of the campaign as he continues...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New battery manufacturing facility coming to Chautauqua County

​​ELLICOTT, N.Y. — ​Chautauqua County will soon be home to a new battery manufacturing facility. The governor’s office says Canadian-based Electrovaya, a lithium-ion battery company, will build in Ellicott, the company's first American location. The project is part of New Energy New York, a statewide effort...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposal would waive fees for commercial drivers licenses in New York

Fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license in New York can mean a $200 or more hit to the wallet. Democratic state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara proposed Tuesday a plan that would waive all Department of Motor Vehicle fees for obtaining a commercial driver's license until the end of 2024. The...
POLITICS
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul, Zeldin discuss mental health after EMS lieutenant killed

The horrific killing of an FDNY EMS lieutenant last week became a major topic of conversation in the race for governor Monday. Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said more needs to be done to increase public safety but differ on what to do.
EDUCATION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Wisconsin law firm sues to block student loan forgiveness

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to stop federal student loan forgiveness, saying President Joe Biden’s loan forgiveness plan is discriminatory and constitutes taxation without representation. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty's federal lawsuit asks a judge to immediately block student...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart, managing partner...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

