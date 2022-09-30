Read full article on original website
Pope warns of nuclear war risk; appeals to Putin on Ukraine
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a cease-fire, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk of the “uncontrollable” consequences of nuclear attack as tensions sharply escalate over the war.
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one...
Albania denies police system was attacked by Iranian hackers
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian authorities on Monday denied the country’s police system was hacked after local media reported that data on people being investigated for crimes was released from an Iranian hacking group. Albanian media reported a leaked file with a list of suspected people, from allegedly...
Ukraine Situation Report: U.S. Sends More HIMARS To Support Offensives
GINTS IVUSKANS/AFP via Getty ImagesSteady supplies of weapons and ammunition will help Ukraine keep pushing ahead with its already significant advances in the south and east.
S. Korea missile crash during drill with US panics wary city
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean ballistic missile malfunctioned and crashed into the ground early Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States, panicking confused residents of a coastal city already uneasy over increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. The sound of the blast...
Swiss police violently disperse anti-Iran protest at embassy
BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police used rubber bullets to disperse protesters in front of the Iranian Embassy in Bern after two men climbed over the embassy’s fence and pulled down the Iranian flag from a flagpole in the yard. Police said late Saturday that nobody was injured and...
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine objects to oil pipeline
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A planned pipeline to export oil from Uganda is likely to entrench the long rule of President Yoweri Museveni, opposition figure Bobi Wine said Tuesday, voicing his opposition to a project that’s increasingly controversial over environmental concerns. Wine, a singer and former lawmaker who...
Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva started bringing centrist allies into their camps Tuesday, two days after voting in Latin America’s biggest democracy sent the rivals to a Oct. 30 runoff. Da Silva, a leftist who is...
