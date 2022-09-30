CSPD officer-involved shooting in December 2021 ruled justified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Dec. 8, 2021 in Colorado Springs, and ruled the shooting justified.

On Dec. 8, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a 911 call reporting a home invasion in the 1700 block of Herd Street, which is between Highway 24 and South Circle Drive. Officers Jacob Kelly and Peter Mandry responded to the call, and were informed that the homeowner was in a bedroom and that the suspect, Michael Anthony Pantoja, was trying to get inside that room.

When Officers arrived, they encountered Pantoja, who they observed was covered in blood on his shirt and pants, and was standing inside the home’s front doorway. According to Officer Kelly, Pantoja dropped a knife and when he leaned down to pick it up, Officer Kelly ordered him to leave the knife on the ground.

Pantoja then picked up the knife, opened the glass storm door, and “rushed out” toward the officers. Despite the officers giving multiple commands to drop the knife, Pantoja continued moving toward Officer Kelly, who had drawn his service weapon.

Officer Kelly called for Officer Mandry to use his stun gun and requested medical due to the blood seen on Pantoja’s clothing. Pantoja briefly stopped and bent forward for 15 seconds, prior to running toward Officer Kelly, with the knife raised in his hand.

As the officers continued to give commands, Officer Mandry attempted to deploy the stun gun, which was unsuccessful. Officer Kelly then fired his weapon four times, all of which hit Pantoja.

Once the knife was secured, Officer Kelly immediately rendered first aid. Multiple CSPD officers and personnel from the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived on the scene and continued life-saving efforts.

Pantoja died on scene, and the autopsy report noted gunshot wounds to Pantoja’s right thigh, left chest, and two shots to the right chest. Pantoja also had multiple self-inflicted stab wounds to his abdomen, which happened at his home, prior to the incident.

A toxicology report also found that “Pantoja’s blood reported the presence of 156 ng/mL of Amphetamine and 1432 ng/mL of Methamphetamine.”

After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence, including Body Worn Camera (BWC) footage, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined the use of deadly physical force by Officer Kelly was justified “based on all the facts and circumstance of this case under the law of the State of Colorado.”

