Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date
While it should not come as a surprise that Sableye is coming to Pokemon Unite, it is still a pleasant surprise. The main reason being that one of the store owners in Pokemon Unite has one by its side. Many wondered if that was just for show or if the Dark and Ghost type would be added in the game. With that being confirmed, here is the likely Pokemon Unite Sableye Release Date.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date
Borderlands fans get to hear another story. Sequel to Telltale games Tales from the Borderlands, New Tales from the Borderlands release is set for October 21, 2022, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The Details.
Star Ocean The Divine Force Release Date
Star Ocean: The Divine Force is a new JRPG published by the minds over at Square Enix and developed by Tri-Ace. Although it’s not comparable to JRPGs like Final Fantasy, Star Ocean still has features to make the game its own experience. Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on October 27, 2022.
All Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids
Pokémon Go Fashion Week makes its return once again this year. From September 27 until October 3, gamers can earn various awards from participating in the Pokémon Go Fashion Week Raids. Here are all the raids going on throughout the week. The Raids. Tier 1 Raids – Diglett,...
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest
To celebrate the newest season of Fortnite Epic Games will be launching the Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest. Here’s everything players will need to know while participating in the event. During the event, players will have to complete six different tasks from an official participating Fortnite Discord server to earn...
MultiVersus 1.03 Overall Patch Notes
MultiVersus drops its brand new update bringing long-awaited characters, balance tweaks, and more. Here is the full list of the MultiVersus Season 1.03 overall patch notes. Rick Sanchez joins MultiVersus! Rick is a new Mage character joining the roster. The XP required to go from level 3 – 15 on...
MultiVersus 1.03 Character Updates
With the arrival of the MultiVersus 1.03 update comes another set of character adjustments and balances. Here are all of the MultiVersus 1.03 character updates. Fixed issues where Arya could deal much more damage than intended. Fixed issues that were causing hitboxes on stolen attacks to not hit reliably. Bugs...
All Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards
Before the launch of Overwatch 2, gamers got an early look at the newest battle pass when the game drops on October 4. For those who wish to buy the battle pass on day 1, here are all the Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass rewards. Premium Battle Pass Rewards. 20...
What Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
League of Legends is one of the most patched games in the world. This is in order to keep players on their toes with changes and make sure the meta in the game is never stale. Another major positive for it is for pro players to have to change how they play as well. This includes what is happening at the World Championships. Here is the answer for what Patch is Worlds 2022 On?
Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale 2022
Its that time of the year again. The Apex Legends Fight Or Fright Sale is back once again bringing players different Halloween cosmetics. Here’s a list of all the available cosmetics and when they’ll be entering and leaving the Apex Store. October 4 -November 1. Inner Demon Pack...
What Time does Overwatch 2 Go Live?
After so many years of waiting, the time has finally arrived. The Overwatch 2 release date and time are known. Fans likely already know that Overwatch 2 will be arriving on October 4, 2022. But what time does Overwatch 2 Go Live? Here is a list and times for many of the major areas around the world.
Wiglett Revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
It seems as though the Pokemon company really wants Diglett to be more popular. While clearly not just a regional form, Wiglett seems to be related to Diglett in some capacity. This was shown in a strange fashion, as if people in the Pokemon world were discovering it for the first time. With that, here is a look into Wiglett in Pokemon Scarlett and Violet.
Splatoon 3 Communication Error Fix
In Splatoon 3 patch 1.12 Nintendo finally addressed a bug that has been plaguing the title since its launch. The Splatoon 3 Communication Error bug has finally been fixed alongside some other improvements as well. Changes to Connectivity. Implemented additional measures to reduce the frequency of communication errors following battles...
Three Honors Malzahar Revealed for League of Legends
Just like that, it is nearing the end of 2022 and League of Legends is still bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. With this focus on skins, League of Legends and their Dev team have mostly been adding to and bringing out brand new skin lines. Rarely is there one skin that is released anymore. Yet, here is one for those who have been good while playing League of Legends. Take a look at, Three Honors Malzahar.
League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes: Syndra Returns
The new League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes finally end the last few patches for Worlds. There’s a smaller amount in these League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes, so buckle up. Here are all the League of Legends 12.1p Patch Notes. League of Legends 12.19 Patch Notes Champion Changes.
Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset
After over a year, Clefable will be finally making its way to Pokemon Unite. This was a Pokemon that was apparently in testing during the Beta and possibly even the Alpha. Yet, it has been passed over for many different Pokemon since then. Now with it joining in a few weeks, fans will be wanting to know what it does. Here is a look at the Pokemon Unite Clefable Moveset.
Options for Most Picked Champions for LoL Worlds 2022
The League of Legends World Championship is starting soon. The over one month-long tournament will feature the best of the best battling it out to finish the 2022 year on top. For many fans, the enjoyment of the games will be enough. But for others, they want the glory of doing well in the Worlds 2022 Pick’Em. This year, Riot Games did the Crystal Ball a bit differently. Here are some options for the most picked champions at LoL Worlds 2022 for people’s Pick’ems.
Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter Download Guide
Hello trainers. The Pokemon ROM hack and fan game community is an ever-growing and dynamic pocket of the Pokemon fandom. Pokemon Adventures: Red Chapter in particular is one of the most popular ROM hacks and its popularity is still growing. This ROM is a hit amongst game and manga fans. This article will go over how to do the Pokemon Adventures Red Chapter download on an emulator so players can start enjoying their own versions of the legendary Pokemon Master.
VALORANT Crimsonbeast Skins Leaked
VALORANT continues to bring the heat with their gun skins. There was surprisingly not a leak until much closer to the release this time. Normally something comes out about a day or at least a few hours before the reveal and there was not this time. Are the VALORANT devs cracking down on leaks? Either way, here are the new VALORANT Crimsonbeast Skins.
All Worlds 2022 Groups After Play-Ins
EDG (LPL) Teams in bold made it out. Mega Bank Beyond Gaming (PCS) Detonation Focus ME (LJL) Worlds will take place starting on September 29, 2022. They will go from Mexico City, to New York for a few weeks, to Atlanta and then ending in San Francisco. There is no doubt that fans will be flocking to these cities to cheer on their region’s team.
