ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement

One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Abbv#Abbvie#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Club#Svb Securities
CNBC

Treasury's financial stability watchdog warns cryptocurrencies could threaten safety of U.S. economy

The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Dollar nurses pullback as traders glimpse rate peaks

The dollar nursed its biggest losses for years on Wednesday, after a dovish central bank surprise in Australia had investors wondering whether a peak is in sight for global interest rates. Overnight the U.S. dollar fell about 1.6% on the euro to test parity at $0.9999 and 1.3% against sterling...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Job openings plunged by more than 1.1 million in August

The number of job openings plunged by more than a million in August, providing a potential early sign that the massive U.S. labor gap is beginning to close. Available positions totaled 10.05 million for the month, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics release Tuesday. That was also well below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate and was the biggest one-month decline since April 2020 in the early days of the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle

With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar halts slide; markets await Fed clarity

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar somewhat stabilized from its drop in the previous session, although bullion held above key $1,700-per-ounce level with investors eyeing more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.69 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT,...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
MARKETS
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy