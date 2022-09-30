Read full article on original website
How to analyze an earnings report — Part 1: The income statement
One thing that separates fledgling investors from the pros is reading financial statements. For amateurs, comparing the so-called headline numbers — sales and earnings — to estimates is the full extent of research into a company, whereas in more experienced hands, they are just a starting point. If you want to become a better investor, make like a pro and digest the financials. It's the best way to truly understand a company's performance. In the lead up to the start of earnings season later this month, we've put together a five-part series to help Club members better understand all the tables and charts and how to analyze them. Here's Part 1: The income statement.
Charts suggest the market will bottom in the coming weeks followed by a ‘powerful' rally, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that chart interpreter Larry Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of October.
With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Rivian, Credit Suisse, Poshmark and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Tuesday. Rivian — Rivian's stock rallied 9.3% after the electric vehicle maker announced that third-quarter production rose 67% from the second quarter. The company also noted it's on track to meet its production goals for the year. Poshmark — Poshmark...
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
Treasury's financial stability watchdog warns cryptocurrencies could threaten safety of U.S. economy
The Treasury Department's Financial Stability Oversight Council released a new report on digital assets Monday. The report outlined several recommendations to keep cryptocurrency and digital assets trading from destabilizing U.S. financial security. The council pushed for legislation providing for tighter oversight of crypto. The Treasury Department warned Monday that unregulated...
Dollar nurses pullback as traders glimpse rate peaks
The dollar nursed its biggest losses for years on Wednesday, after a dovish central bank surprise in Australia had investors wondering whether a peak is in sight for global interest rates. Overnight the U.S. dollar fell about 1.6% on the euro to test parity at $0.9999 and 1.3% against sterling...
BofA says Meta and Alphabet's cost-cutting measures will boost earnings. Here's why we agree
Meta Platforms (META) and Alphabet (GOOGL) should be able to protect their earnings better than peers in a potential recession, Bank of America analysts argued in a note to clients Tuesday. That's a view we share and one that contributes to our own buy ratings on both Club holdings.
The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year—here's why it's smart to keep investing anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
Twitter shares surge 22% after Elon Musk revives deal to buy company at original price
Elon Musk has reversed course and is again proposing to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Twitter shares closed up more than 22% on the news. The social media company issued a statement saying it had received the letter and said, "The intention...
Job openings plunged by more than 1.1 million in August
The number of job openings plunged by more than a million in August, providing a potential early sign that the massive U.S. labor gap is beginning to close. Available positions totaled 10.05 million for the month, a 10% drop from the 11.17 million reported in July, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics release Tuesday. That was also well below the 11.1 million FactSet estimate and was the biggest one-month decline since April 2020 in the early days of the Covid pandemic.
Top Wall Street analysts name the best stocks to ride a market downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. related investing news. As frightening...
Gold slips as dollar halts slide; markets await Fed clarity
Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar somewhat stabilized from its drop in the previous session, although bullion held above key $1,700-per-ounce level with investors eyeing more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.69 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT,...
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
Op-ed: The fourth quarter begins, and here is what the 2022 bear market has taught us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
The S&P will fall to 3,300: The Chartmaster's bearish call
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on the next big move for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
Watch CNBC 'Halftime Report's' full discussion on Elon Musk's reported proposal to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share
Stephanie Link of Hightower, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management and Liz Young of SoFi join CNBC's Frank Holland and the 'Halftime Report' to discuss reports that Elon Musk has proposed to close his deal for Twitter at $54.20 per share. With Platformer editor Casey Newton.
TreasuryDirect sold more than $27 billion in Series I bonds since Nov. 1. Now it’s getting a makeover
Since the annual Series I bond rate jumped to 7.12% last November, there has been more than $27 billion in sales, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Meanwhile, some investors have struggled with TreasuryDirect, the 20-year-old platform for buying these assets. But a website makeover aims for better...
