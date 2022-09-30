Read full article on original website
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
Friday night car accident results in one death, power outage in Worth Township
A late night accident in Worth Township on Friday, September 30 was responsible both a power outage in Lexington and the death of a 76-year-old man local to the area. The Sanilac County Sheriff’s deputies, accompanied by Lexington and Croswell Police Departments, as well as the Lexington and Burtchville Township Fire Departments, responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line Road.
Ramona Clarkson, 90
Ramona Clarkson, age 90 of Croswell, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Services for Ramona Clarkson will be held on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:00 a.m. at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell, with visitation starting that day at 10:00 a.m. There will also be visitation held on Tuesday, October 4, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Monday afternoon collision in Watertown Township sends man and grandson to hospital
Officials say that alcohol is not a factor in an accident on Monday in Watertown Township. It was about 3:18 p.m. on October 3 when Sanilac Central Dispatch received a report of a two vehicle crash at South Sandusky Road’s intersection with French Line Road. Upon arrival to the...
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
Sheriff: Woman covered in feces; caregiver charged with elder abuse
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old woman has been charged with elder abuse after her patient was taken to a hospital covered in fecal matter. The 83-year-old patient was taken to Hurley Medical Center on Aug. 12. While at the hospital, employees saw the wounds and the lack of care the 83-year-old woman had suffered, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.
Linden Road Resurfacing Project Starts Today
A road resurfacing project is getting underway in Fenton Township. The Genesee County Road Commission will be resurfacing Linden Road from the Livingston County line to the Linden city limits beginning today. The Road Commission advises that two-way traffic will be maintained but motorists should allow additional time to reach...
Saginaw Township home with a ‘feel of comfort’ hits the market
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI - An all-brick home on .86 acres is on the market in the Saginaw area. The home is located at 4087 Autumn Ridge and is listed at $429,900. Realtor Connie Reppuhn of Century 21 Signature Realty said the home is ready to move in immediately. “The layout...
Retail fraud in Utica turns into police chase with damage to police vehicle
UTICA — Utica police said that an attempted retail fraud Sept. 12 turned into a chase after the suspects hit a police vehicle while trying to get away. The two suspects reportedly were apprehended by Michigan State Police and a Macomb County Sheriff’s Office deputy after the suspect vehicle crashed. The crash happened after police had ended the pursuit.
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Euclid Avenue Big Boy to reopen after Essexville location, Bay County’s last, closes
BAY CITY, MI — The Big Boy restaurant in Essexville, the chain’s last remaining location in Bay County, has closed after nearly 40 years in business, but the restaurant chain offering classic American comfort food isn’t leaving the area. The Essexville Big Boy restaurant, located at 3111...
New Restaurant Opening In Flint Twp Bar Louie Location
Bar Louie Tavern and Grill in Flint Township closed its doors in January 2020. Since then, the former restaurant has been vacant and word on the street is a national chain restaurant will soon be moving in. A secret source has confirmed this - but no word as to what...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
1 Man Died After A Three-Vehicle Crash In Blumfield Township (Saginaw County, MI)
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the intersection of Vassar and North Gera roads in Blumfield Township.
Man, 76, killed in Sanilac County crash that caused power outage
A 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Sanilac County that caused a power outage on Friday night. According to a press release from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, central dispatch received a 911 call about a single-vehicle, personal-injury crash on South Lakeshore Road near Galbraith Line road in Worth Township around 11:39 p.m. on Friday.
Guinness proclaims the tallest living pet cat in the world lives in Michigan
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI - The tallest living domestic cat in the entire world resides in Michigan and we’re not kitten around when we say that. Fenrir is featured in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records which just came out in stores and online. The Savannah cat measured a...
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Lydia Wilczynski, 89
Lydia Wilczynski, age 89 of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Judy Barnhart. Services for Lydia Wilczynski will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carman Banquet Hall in Peck, with visitation starting at noon and running until the start of service.
DTE plans power outage for repair
A planned power outage from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 4 will affect 262 DTE customers on Pontiac’s east side. The outage is for the safety of DTE crews making electrical system repairs, according to company officials. Residents and business owners are being asked to plan for...
