Lancaster County, VA

fredericksburg.today

Additional horse-drawn vehicle warning signs posted in the Northern Neck

Additional horse-drawn vehicle warning signs posted in the Northern Neck. VDOT has installed additional warning signs to alert motorists to horse-drawn vehicle traffic in the Northern Neck. In May 2019, VDOT posted warning signs on several primary and secondary roads in Richmond County to alert motorists to the presence of...
RICHMOND COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Virginia drivers need to be aware of a new Maryland law

PIKESVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are reminding drivers that beginning Saturday, Oct. 1, the state’s Move Over Law expands to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.
MARYLAND STATE
County
Lancaster County, VA
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Virginia gas prices may be on the rise again

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - What goes up, must come down. That’s the story when it comes to gas prices in Virginia and across the nation. AAA says the national average per gallon is $3.79 and rising. In Virginia, we’re paying about $3.31 a gallon, which is down a penny from Sunday.
VIRGINIA STATE
