Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District

We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Mayor’s 2023 draft budget includes more police officers, neighborhood improvements

Citing Edmonds’ strong financial position, Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson said during his virtual 2023 budget address Monday that it’s time to invest in the city, with proposals that include hiring eight additional police officers, shifting to an in-house city prosecutor and making neighborhood improvements citywide. Pointing to strong...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Reminder: Deadline Oct. 5 to apply for vacant Position 7 council seat

The deadline to apply for the Edmonds City Council Position 7 vacancy is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Applications are available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17. To...
EDMONDS, WA
Edmonds, WA
Education
City
Edmonds, WA
Local
Washington Education
myedmondsnews.com

Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids

One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center gala raises $344K

Thanks to generous donors attending the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s sold-out gala Saturday night, $343,500 was raised to support the multigenerational facility’s work, the center’s CEO Daniel Johnson reported Monday. A record $250,000 was raised during the event itself, which included a push for fund-a-need donations to retire...
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Suits: UW students call for more police after trying to defund them

By now, you’ve probably heard about the weekend shootings in the U District, where four people were shot outside the popular Flowers Bar & Restaurant. Two more shootings happened Sunday morning, one in the International District and another near the Smith Tower. As tragic as the shootings were, they’ve...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: City of Olympia embraces racist segregationist meeting at taxpayer expense

The City of Olympia is hosting a racially segregated community safety meeting as officials continue to advance Black Lives Matter-inspired initiatives. The meeting appears to come after community outreach resulted in too much pro-police and law enforcement feedback. City leaders created a nine-member Community Work Group to “reimagine public safety”...
OLYMPIA, WA
NewsBreak
Education
myedmondsnews.com

From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year

Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
EDMONDS, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds offers tips for co-existing with coyotes

You may have seen more coyotes out and about in recent weeks. As young coyotes leave their birth families in fall to find territories of their own, the number of coyote sightings in our community goes up — and the City of Edmonds offers some tips for co-existing with them.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Oct. 23 the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow

Oct. 23 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online here. This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Magic Photo moves into new Salish Crossing location

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce last week hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Magic Photo’s new location at 186 Sunset Ave., in the Salish Crossing complex. “We are excited to expand our services at our new location as a creative space for photography,” said Magic Photo...
EDMONDS, WA

