FWPD: 16-year-old charged with murder in weekend shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says the teen who was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting on Sunday is now charged with murder. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday evening in response to a...
Man killed in Wildwood Avenue shooting identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man who was killed in a shooting on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office says the shooting victim is 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza of Fort Wayne. Police say Esparza was in his vehicle when someone fired multiple shots...
Fort Wayne Police seeking to charge 16-year-old murder suspect as adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Police are seeking to charge a 16-year-old murder suspect as an adult. Police say the teen shot and killed 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza on Wildwood Avenue on Sunday night. The teen is currently charged with murder as a juvenile has not been identified...
Allen County Coroner IDs victim in Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a shooting in the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue Sunday night. The coroner’s office says that just before 11:30 p.m., several shots were fired at 19-year-old Yael Edu Esparza who was inside a car. Esparaza was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Man fatally shot on Wildwood Avenue
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died after being shot Sunday night. Police say they responded to the scene of a shooting around 9:18 Sunday night. They found a man with gunshot wounds and provided help until the medics arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital,...
One of two children struck in Steuben Co. hit-and-run dies, police say
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says one of the two children who was injured in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died of his injuries. The department says 13-year-old Wayden Bennett passed away on Monday, Oct. 3. 12-year-old Ryly Cumings, the second...
Police investigate shooting on Oliver Street
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting in the 3600 block of Oliver Street on the city’s southeast side. Police were sent to the area Monday night around 9:10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a truck with several bullet holes. They later...
Fort Wayne Police celebrates three years of officer awards
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Police Department held its annual award ceremony Monday evening, honoring 100+ officers and five civilians. Award recipients accepted their citations and medals on stage at the Fort Wayne Public Service Academy. These awards date back to the year 2020, since FWPD canceled...
Lima man gets six years for shooting
LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
Police In Fort Wayne Investigating Saturday Night Shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): At approximately 9:18 P.M. Saturday, FWPD were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue where they located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported the male to a local hospital and pronounced him deceased on arrival. Witnesses provided suspect information, assisting K9 and Gang and Violent Crime Unit detectives in apprehending the suspect, a male juvenile in the 200 block of West Leith St. Names of both the victim and suspect have not yet been released as the incident remains under investigation.
Decatur child, two others injured in morning crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 14-year-old girl was among those injured in a crash Tuesday morning in Adams County. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, around 7:20 Tuesday morning, Cameron Southworth, of Dunkirk, was driving south on CR 200 W and ran a stop sign at the intersection of CR 500 N.
Update: Police make arrest in Steuben County hit-and-run of 2 children
ANGOLA, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police have arrested a woman they believe is connected to a hit-and-run from over the weekend that injured two children. Authorities have identified 45-year-old Hope Richmond of Montpelier, Ohio as the suspect in...
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
One dead after shooting near Wildwood Ave
One person is dead after a shooting that happened near W Wildwood Ave.
Two young teens injured after hit-and-run in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left two young teens injured Saturday. According to a release shared on the department’s Facebook page, deputies are investigating a crash that happened on 1500 West CR 275 North in Pleasant Township. They say it happened Saturday just before 9 p.m. after they received calls about a crash involving two pedestrians.
One person dead following a shooting Sunday night
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the city’s latest shooting that happened on Sunday night. Police were called to the 300 block of West Wildwood Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. in response to a man being shot. Once they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
REPORT: Huntington University runners allege abuse, doping by former coach
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - An article from the IndyStar is shedding light on an alleged “cult-like” atmosphere around the former coach of Huntington University’s Cross Country program. Fort Wayne’s NBC News reported in February that the former coach, Nicholas Johnson, was sentenced to spend...
Gun found on North Side student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A North Side student has been taken into custody for possession of a gun. Police say that around 11:45 a.m. Monday, staff members detained and searched a student following tips from other students that the student had items not allowed at school. A Fort Wayne...
Case involving man with AIDS dismissed on morning of jury trial
LIMA — A jury trial for a Lima man who allegedly had sexual relations with his longtime male partner while knowingly harboring the virus that causes AIDS was over before it started Monday morning. With potential jurors lining the halls of the Allen County Justice Center, a last-minute motion...
FWCS: Student brought handgun to North Side High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident. According to a letter sent to families from Principal David West, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.
