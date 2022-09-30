ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

Comments / 0

mysoutex.com

BEF hosts kickoff event

Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District play is heating up for every team in the Blitz rankings with some movement in both polls heading into Week 7. Tuloso-Midway at Alice will be the Blitz "Game of the Week." LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):. 1) Calallen (6-0; @ La Feria) 2) Miller (5-0;...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022

The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame inducted its class of 2022 during a special banquet on Sept. 17. The inductees were Michael Silvas Sr, Jesse Villarreal, Kirk Demob, Tiffany Dove and the 1975 girls 4x220 relay team. Members of that team were Sylvia Hinderman, Cheryl Green, Lois Easterling and Connie Jefferson.
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Wood Edgar Harrod Sr.

Wood Edgar Harrod Sr. of Oakville, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by family. Wood was born on July 5, 1937 in Oakville, to parents Jim and Ruby Harrod.
OAKVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Viggo Kohler Gruy

Viggo Kohler Gruy passed away peacefully in his Beeville home on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 98, surrounded with love. Born on October 30, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, Viggo was the son of Joseph Gruy and Lucile Kohler Gruy. He was preceded in death...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Jesse Lynn Arms

Jesse Lynn Arms passed away on September 29, 2022 at the age of 58. Jesse was born January 13, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Sydney Aline McMahon and Charles Arms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Wallace “Willie” Arms. Left behind to cherish...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Betty Albin Toland

Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.
TAFT, TX
KIII 3News

St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
BEEVILLE, TX
KIXS FM 108

TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?

Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
AUSTIN, TX
mysoutex.com

Bipity Bopity Boo!

Beeville Princess Day is back thanks to Kristina Cavazos. This annual celebration will allow children of all ages to meet their favorite Disney princess character. “Girls and boys are invited to come. We want each and every person to feel special and feel brave,” said Cavazos. The event is...
BEEVILLE, TX
thebendmag.com

Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend

It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Scaffold worker falls to his death in Ingleside

INGLESIDE, Texas — Search and rescue operations were underway in Ingleside Saturday for a missing Kiewit scaffold builder who never resurfaced after falling into the water. Authorities responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Ingleside Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard requested the Aransas Pass Police Marine Division to assist in search and rescue efforts.
INGLESIDE, TX

