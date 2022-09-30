Read full article on original website
BEF hosts kickoff event
Everyone can think of someone who made a difference in their lives. More often than not, the name of a teacher comes to mind. The Beeville Education Foundation knows the value of teachers. The charitable organization was created specifically to provide funds, services, and property to supplement the teaching and service functions of the Beeville Independent School District. On Sept. 22, the organization held its kick off event to raise funds to support another.
Friday Night Sports Blitz Rankings: Week 7
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — District play is heating up for every team in the Blitz rankings with some movement in both polls heading into Week 7. Tuloso-Midway at Alice will be the Blitz "Game of the Week." LARGE SCHOOL (5A/4A):. 1) Calallen (6-0; @ La Feria) 2) Miller (5-0;...
Hall of Fame inducts class of 2022
The Beeville Sports Hall of Fame inducted its class of 2022 during a special banquet on Sept. 17. The inductees were Michael Silvas Sr, Jesse Villarreal, Kirk Demob, Tiffany Dove and the 1975 girls 4x220 relay team. Members of that team were Sylvia Hinderman, Cheryl Green, Lois Easterling and Connie Jefferson.
Wood Edgar Harrod Sr.
Wood Edgar Harrod Sr. of Oakville, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the age of 85. He passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by family. Wood was born on July 5, 1937 in Oakville, to parents Jim and Ruby Harrod.
Viggo Kohler Gruy
Viggo Kohler Gruy passed away peacefully in his Beeville home on the morning of Monday, October 3, 2022, at the age of 98, surrounded with love. Born on October 30, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, Viggo was the son of Joseph Gruy and Lucile Kohler Gruy. He was preceded in death...
Jesse Lynn Arms
Jesse Lynn Arms passed away on September 29, 2022 at the age of 58. Jesse was born January 13, 1964 in Beeville, Texas to Sydney Aline McMahon and Charles Arms. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Wallace “Willie” Arms. Left behind to cherish...
Betty Albin Toland
Betty Albin Toland of Taft, Texas passed away September 30, 2022, at the age of 99. Betty was born July 17, 1923, in Taft to Nan Brooks Albin and John William Albin. She graduated from Taft High School and attended Incarnate Word University and Texas Tech University on music scholarships. Music was always a very important part of her life. She played her flute in community orchestras and was the choir director for the First Methodist Church in Taft for many years. She shared her beautiful voice in song at many special occasions.
St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever. A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.
Bullying takes stage at Beeville ISD following viral video: 'There is no place for them'
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A viral video from Beeville that shows a Moreno Junior High student being punched in the face is making its way around social media. Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.
TAKE OUR POLL: Who Has the Best Breakfast Tacos?
Today is National Taco Day so I thought it would be a perfect time to take a poll and ask you, who has the best breakfast tacos in the Crossroads? . Before we get there, here is a look back at my horrible breakfast taco experience in Austin, Texas. This breakfast taco almost cost me five bucks and was made with a store-bought tortilla. Are you kidding me? You can also check out an awesome breakfast taco challenge in Corpus Christi below.
Bipity Bopity Boo!
Beeville Princess Day is back thanks to Kristina Cavazos. This annual celebration will allow children of all ages to meet their favorite Disney princess character. “Girls and boys are invited to come. We want each and every person to feel special and feel brave,” said Cavazos. The event is...
Fall Festivals in the Coastal Bend
It’s officially fall, y’all. This means festival season is upon us! Every week this season brings a slew of festive events and fun for the whole family. So, to help you and your planner, we’re providing a robust list of fall festivals around the Coastal Bend to mark on your calendar.
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Coastal Bend goes all-out for National Night Out
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — When first responders like the police, firefighters, or EMS pull up in your neighborhood, it's usually about some serious business. But tomorrow night across the country, the only business your local first responders will worry about is having some serious fun!. National Night Out is...
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
Around 700 people in Victoria without power Saturday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 700 people in Victoria are affected by a power outage, according to Omar Lopez a spokesperson with AEP. He also says that the power outage is affecting the area near Navarro and Zac Lentz Parkway in northern Victoria. AEP is doing a damage assessment at...
John Henry Ramirez, man who killed a Corpus Christi store clerk in 2004 will be executed Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In less than 48 hours, local death row inmate John Henry Ramirez will be executed by the state. The 37-year-old was sentenced to death in 2008 for the fatal stabbing of Pablo Castro, a 45-year-old convivence store clerk, during a 2004 robbery spree in Corpus Christi.
Dogs in shelter for 60+ days looking to find a forever home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are nearly 30 dogs at the Gulf Coast Humane Society who have been there for 60 days or more. The organization is dropping the price to less than half of what they would be, in hopes of getting the attention of someone who wants to give them a forever home.
Scaffold worker falls to his death in Ingleside
INGLESIDE, Texas — Search and rescue operations were underway in Ingleside Saturday for a missing Kiewit scaffold builder who never resurfaced after falling into the water. Authorities responded to the scene around 2 p.m. Ingleside Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard requested the Aransas Pass Police Marine Division to assist in search and rescue efforts.
