Read full article on original website
Related
'NCIS: Hawaii' Star Tori Anderson Talks Season 2 and Major Crossover Event (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai’i went out in a thrilling two-parter that crammed so much drama in, we could have used at least two more episodes just to process what happened. People were poisoned, the Batmanesque villain Silver Moon was still stirring up trouble, and a deadly explosion was thwarted by Jane (Vanessa Lachey). There were also some fireworks in the mix.
Cobie Smulders Talks "Twists and Turns" in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' Series (EXCLUSIVE)
The post-credits scene in Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury and former Deputy Director of S.H.I.E.L.D Maria Hill had been replaced by Skrulls. During San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige teased a new Disney Plus series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, that will focus on the Skrull invasion of Earth, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders.
'The Rookie: Feds' Star Kevin Zegers Has Two Twin Daughters With His Wife
.. Is it too soon to talk about a new wife guy? Like, a genuine one that doesn't make being a husband his whole personality, even though he's been happily married for years now?. Who are we talking about, you ask? None other than The Rookie: Feds star Kevin Zegers!
Cory Wharton Is a Proud Doting Dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
Even though shows in the Teen Mom franchise are mostly centered on the young moms and how they raise their respective kids, the young dads are often part of the conversation too. Especially Cory Wharton, who is not only Cheyenne Floyd's ex and the father of her baby, but also a recurring cast member on MTV's The Challenge. Needless to say, Cory is ingrained in the network's world of reality TV.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Snowbird Brown Is in the Hospital — Is She OK?
The Brown family, stars of Alaskan Bush People on the Discovery Channel, is returning for a 14th season this fall. Since losing the family patriarch in early 2021 and enduring a fire that tore through their property, they are seeking a return to their “bush way of living.”. Article...
Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Fans of 90 Day Fiancé first saw Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods' romance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, things weren't super serious and things sort of fizzled out. There was even a time when fans were sure Liz had ulterior motives for being with Ed, a reality star.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
Lizzo FaceTimes an Audience Member's Ex to Tell Him He Effed up Big Time
Self-love and knowing your worth are pretty much Lizzo's brand. Many of her biggest hits center on the theme of not wasting time mourning relationships with people who don't value you. So, when a fan in the audience of her first Madison Square Garden appearance held up a sign asking...
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Jill Chin Is Involved in the First Love Triangle of Season 8
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. Bachelor in Paradise is back, and a new cast of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants has officially arrived in Mexico for another opportunity to find love, engage in drama, and to potentially seek out Instagram fame. During...
The New Trend on TikTok Encourages People to "Taste the Biscuit" — What Does That Even Mean?
Viral trends on TikTok are like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get. Some trends boil down to horrible cooking ideas and lovable boys' choir pop songs. Other times, people dig up decade-old songs and repurpose them for their own oddball jokes and laughably absurd content.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jerry O'Connell on Filming 'The Real Love Boat' on a Cruise Ship: "I Am Officially a Cruiser" (EXCLUSIVE)
You don't have to know much about the original Love Boat television show to appreciate the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat. And in an exclusive interview with Distractify ahead of its premiere, host Jerry O'Connell shared more about the show, how it works, and what sets it apart from other reality dating shows.
Prolific Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Asked Lyfe Jennings to Perform a Song in Prison
Thanks to Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the world is reliving the sordid details of the prolific serial killers' crimes. Naturally, true crime lovers have developed a level of fascination and intrigue with everything from Dahmer's familial background to his time in prison before being killed in the Columbia Correctional Facility in Wisconsin.
Tia Mowry Files For Divorce From Husband Cory Hardrict — How Much Is He Worth?
After 14 years of marriage and two children, Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry, and her husband Cory Hardrict announced their split. The two first met when they co-starred in the 2005 film, Hollywood Horror, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until Tia spotted Cory at a bus stop and offered him a ride home. According to the soon-to-be ex-couple, the rest was history.
Anthony Mackie Responds to Sebastian Stan Roast — 'He Can Never Be Free of Me' (EXCLUSIVE)
There's been plenty of iconic MCU platonic/romantic/sibling pairings over the years — Wanda and Vision, Dr. Strange and his ego, Steve and Peggy, Thor and Loki, Jimmy Woo and his card trick ... the list goes on and on. However, one Marvel friendship reigns supreme. Let's turn the clock...
In Episode 7 of 'House of the Dragon,' Aemond Spoke Some Confusing High Valyrian
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7. From the outset, the promise of House of the Dragon was that we would see plenty of dragons, and in Episode 7, we finally got to see one be claimed. The inciting conflict of the episode comes when Prince Aemond sneaks out in the middle of the night to claim Vhagar, the biggest dragon in the world. In doing so, he speaks quite a bit of Valyrian and left many people confused about what he was saying.
Is Tony Kittles aka Detective Marcus Dante Leaving 'The Equalizer'?
Fans could hardly wait for the Season 3 premiere of on CBS, and there’s still one question on everyone’s minds following last season: Is Detective Marcus Dante – who is played by actor Tony Kittles – leaving The Equalizer for good? Keep reading to find out what we know so far.
Fans Weigh in on Dream's Face Reveal: "Dude Looks Normal"
So it happened. After years of streaming behind a disguise, content creator Dream, who is known primarily for his Minecraft videos, has finally revealed his face to the world. He made the announcement in a YouTube video shared on Oct. 2, and his fans are shooketh. “Hi my name is...
Is McKinley Freeman Married? ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Fans Want to Know
Hulu and Onyx Collective’s newest show, Reasonable Doubt, caused quite a stir during its series premiere. Before its series premiere on Sept. 28, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter called the legal show “solid, sudsy, and fun.” TV viewers shouldn’t be surprised; after all, it is executive produced by Kerry Washington and Raamla Mohamed, who also worked on Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0