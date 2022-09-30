Read full article on original website
Kalita
4d ago
I still think that there is more to this. but I definitely think that Rob nyman should be charged with more than leaving the scene of an accident. this girl was like my little sister and a 25,000 dollar bond. any one that's knows this dude he will take off and run.
Mister Porter
4d ago
Regardless if she died in the crash dude could've been a man about it. Leave my friends body like that. What a punk. Laree was a sweetheart and deserved much more respect than that. She had a lot of friends, and I'm sure Nyman is about to bump into a few of them during his stay locked up.
