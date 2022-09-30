Read full article on original website
Interlachen City Charter Amendments
Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
Crescent City Charter Amendments
Five amendments to the charter of Crescent City will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following five questions:. Question #1: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that the title “Administrative Supervisor” is changed to “City Manager”?
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on keeping property tax hike
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether to keep paying a property tax increase that passed in 2018. Much of that money went to starting up a school district police force, securing school buildings with only one way in and out, and putting up fencing around each school.
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on eliminating term limits for elected officials, raise for commission
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will decide on some critical issues next month that involve changing the county charter. They include removing term limits for elected county officials and giving the county commission a raise. Eliminating term limits would be a change for offices like sheriff, tax...
Clay County Charter Amendments
All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following three proposed to the county’s charter. Cost of living increase to salaries of Clay County Commissioners. Shall the Clay County Charter Article II, Section 2.2 C, be amended to include an annual cost of...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Putnam County Referendum: Bonds for schools
Putnam County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a plan to acquire up to $300 million in bonds to fund the construction and renovation of schools and safety upgrades. The referendum calls for the debt to be paid off over 30 years using school board property taxes.
Supply drive begins Monday at Clay County Fairgrounds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Clay County Fairgrounds are keeping things #FloridaStrong as they partner with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to extend a hand toward hurricane relief for those suffering from Ian’s devastation in Southwest Florida. The two organizations are hosting a supply drive to...
Columbia County Referendum: ½-cent sales tax for schools
All voters in Columbia County are being asked to vote for or against a School Board proposal to levy a ½-cent local-option sales tax to fund the acquisition, construction, renovation and improvement of public and charter school facilities, including safety and security and technology. The following question will appear...
Woman, 27, arrested for inappropriate relationship with girl, 16, at Florida Youth Challenge Academy
CAMP BLANDING, Fla. – A Clay County woman was arrested accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen girl while working at Florida Youth Challenge Academy at Camp Blanding. Libby Chrome is charged with “an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a minor”.
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
Trial delayed for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder
The trial of Corey Binderim — a Clay County contractor who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a client, Susan Mauldin — was set to begin Thursday with jury selection, but it has been delayed indefinitely. The reason: more than two dozen motions filed by...
Chomp: Gators take care of business against Eastern Washington; Missouri team that nearly beat Georgia up next
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. First off, our thoughts to any of you who were impacted by Ian. The storm prompted Florida to reschedule its game against Eastern Washington. Let’s start recapping the matchup now. 💪 Florida dominates Eastern Washington. The...
Jury selection underway for man charged in murders of 2 boys in Putnam County
Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in the murders of two boys in Putnam County. In August 2020, Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home in Melrose. Mark Wilson Jr., the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend...
Lake City police searching for missing 16-year-old
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City police are searching for a missing teenager and are asking community members for help. Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the Haygood Area of Lake City. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He’s described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Purple Alert: Police search for missing Clay County woman with memory loss who disappeared over 24 hours ago
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating a missing woman last seen leaving her home early Monday morning. Officials said Rebecca Faye Malott, 48, was last seen leaving her home near CR 218 around 5:30 am. Rebecca is described as 5′5″ with red and blonde hair and hazel eyes.
