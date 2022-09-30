ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Interlachen City Charter Amendments

Six amendments to the city charter of Interlachen will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following six questions:. Question #1: Removal of Persons Named in the 2006 Charter. Shall the Charter of the Town of Interlachen, Florida...
Crescent City Charter Amendments

Five amendments to the charter of Crescent City will appear on the November ballot. Residents of the city will be asked to vote yes or no on the following five questions:. Question #1: Shall the Charter of the City of Crescent City be changed so that the title “Administrative Supervisor” is changed to “City Manager”?
CRESCENT CITY, FL
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on keeping property tax hike

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether to keep paying a property tax increase that passed in 2018. Much of that money went to starting up a school district police force, securing school buildings with only one way in and out, and putting up fencing around each school.
Alachua County, FL
Clay County Charter Amendments

All Clay County voters will be asked to vote yes or no to the following three proposed to the county’s charter. Cost of living increase to salaries of Clay County Commissioners. Shall the Clay County Charter Article II, Section 2.2 C, be amended to include an annual cost of...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Putnam County Referendum: Bonds for schools

Putnam County voters will be asked to vote yes or no on a plan to acquire up to $300 million in bonds to fund the construction and renovation of schools and safety upgrades. The referendum calls for the debt to be paid off over 30 years using school board property taxes.
Columbia County Referendum: ½-cent sales tax for schools

All voters in Columbia County are being asked to vote for or against a School Board proposal to levy a ½-cent local-option sales tax to fund the acquisition, construction, renovation and improvement of public and charter school facilities, including safety and security and technology. The following question will appear...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
No injures reported in Clay County school bus crash

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two students were on board a school bus Tuesday when it was involved in a crash, Terri Dennis, Clay County School System’s Public Information Officer, said. The crash occurred near Pine Ridge Parkway in Oakleaf. School police as well as the Director of Transportation...
Jury selection underway for man charged in murders of 2 boys in Putnam County

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man charged in the murders of two boys in Putnam County. In August 2020, Tayten Baker, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Robert Baker were stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home in Melrose. Mark Wilson Jr., the boys’ aunt’s boyfriend...
Lake City police searching for missing 16-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City police are searching for a missing teenager and are asking community members for help. Maurice Rossin, 16, was last seen in the Haygood Area of Lake City. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt. He’s described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

