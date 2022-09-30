It’s already been established that the Targaryen line is composed of fire and madness, among other things, but this episode kind of made it even clearer how the earlier days of their reign in Westeros gave so much truth to the legend. One would think that a funeral would be a great time for family to come together and mourn the loss of one of their own, right? But really, think about it, when was the last time you attended a funeral where everyone kept their composure one hundred percent of the time? The tension that could be felt throughout this episode was a character in its own right, ever-present and ready to rise and even break in the worst of ways when given the chance. Simply watching how each character interacted with those around them was enough to make it clear that while civility was the order of the day, it came at the price of anything resembling the grief that’s shared by kin when one of their own falls. If anything, the king was the only one who tried to be anything other than polite, as he actually took the time to speak to his brother Daemon, though it was easy to assume that Daemon would only listen with a quarter of his attention, if that much.

