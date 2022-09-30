Read full article on original website
Movie Review: The Shack
Being raised by an abusive parent doesn’t come off as easy in the movies, and it shouldn’t since real life is no easier. When Mackenzie, played by Sam Worthington, is abused as a boy, he does the right thing by telling someone, but the fact that his father hears of this only makes things worse as he continues to beat Mack so badly that his wife, Mack’s mother, ends up leaving. As the beatings continue, Mack takes matters into his own hands and poisons his father’s whiskey with strychnine, killing him. The story speeds up several years to show Mack as a grown man with a wife and kids of his own. For all intents and purposes, he has a loving family, and he’s a decent man, a loving father, and a good husband. But there is something that appears to trouble Mack as he doesn’t sing in church, which is one indication that his faith isn’t where it needs to be. When he goes on a camping trip with his three kids, though, things only get worse.
Movie Review: Bad Candy
With Halloween on the way, it’s only right to start focusing on the things that go bump in the night and everything that tries to bump but ends up tripping and falling into a rotting pile of pumpkins or something equally nasty. Despite having been out for the past couple of years, it’s easy to understand why Bad Candy hasn’t really been on the lips of so many horror buffs since the stories held within this movie are juvenile as hell but kind of fun at the same time. In a big way, it does feel as though a couple of these stories are something that might have been thought up by those who know what they want to see but can’t quite translate that to the screen. The one redeeming quality that this movie possesses is that it does star Corey Taylor, the lead singer of Slipknot, as Chilly Billy, a DJ that’s telling each story as it happens, as though it’s not real. Of course, things turn out to be very real when all is said and done, but it’s an entertaining ride, all the same, one realizes that shutting off their brain and parking themselves for a couple of hours is the best way to enjoy this movie.
10 Captivating Moments in Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.
A closer look at the lead actors in the movie, Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. sets the stage for an entertaining masterpiece. As the movie progresses, it metamorphoses into a satirical exposé of the hypocritical, extravagant, and sometimes scandalous activities that have plagued some megachurches in the past decades.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Will Be Everything We Hope For
Dearest reader, this author here can simply not hold a light to the juicy gossip of Lady Whistledown (I sure hope you got her voice right!), but I know I will not disappoint with the news I bring: an insight on the prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. You may all bow now in a moment of silence. For the past two seasons of Bridgerton, the Queen has undoubtedly played a role we all love and can not do without. Yes, dear reader; she chooses the new diamond of the season. But did it ever occur to you that the Queen herself was once a diamond? Well, this new TV season will surely let us decide.
The 10 Best The Wire Episodes of All Time
The debate for the greatest TV show of all time has raged for a long time, and for a while now, it has been narrowed down to The Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire. While there is a lot of evidence to say why one is better than the other, the undeniable fact is that all three shows have a set of particularly iconic episodes. In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best episodes of “The Wire” of all time.
Five Reasons “How I Met Your Father” (2022) Is the Lamest Spin-off Ever
Hear me out before you shake your head in disbelief wondering if the original was any good and how the spin-off could possibly be any worse. Despite one of the most hated series finales in TV history, How I Met Your Mother ran for almost a decade and left us with running gags, defining pop culture moments (Robin’s “Let’s Go to the Mall”), and characters who were flawed but had depth. We also learned a life lesson or two. Through ups and downs, we supported Lily’s and Marshall’s long-term relationship, Robin’s career ambitions to become a news broadcaster, and Ted’s never-ending search for love.
Beyonce Cheers on Her Sister Solange at the New York City Ballet
It is always a big deal with a new album by Beyonce drops, and a new album certainly did just that in August 2022. The talented singer released Renaissance over the summer, and fans clamored to get a glimpse of everything from the art design to the tracklist to the time, and they could not wait to hear the music. The new album by Beyonce was a success, as it typically is for her. This new album by Beyonce marks her seventh as a solo artist, and we don’t even know how many as an artist. Remember, she was around long before she was a solo artist singing with the group Destiny’s Child. She has always been a star, and the new album by Beyonce proves this. However, it’s something else that has Beyonce in the spotlight in the fall of 2022, and it’s all about her sister.
Whatever Happened To Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Jonathan Taylor Thomas is widely known for his work in Home Improvement. He also brought the young version of Simba from the Disney movie to life by voicing him. The kids from the 90s remember him well from voicing many great characters of that time. Jonathan voiced Pinocchio in the...
Diddy Sends A Shoutout To His Former Flame Cassie
Is Diddy still in love with his former girlfriend of 11 years?. Cassie arrived on the music scene under Bad Boy records starting with the hit song Me & U. After that, her debut was playing throughout radio airwaves in 2006, and speculation regarding the relationship between Diddy and Cassie was rampant, though the couple remained silent until 2012. Cassie stated that she doesn’t like her personal life in the limelight, though she did elaborate on her love for the music mogul, “Just being around him is a completely inspiring experience,” she told Vibe about Diddy. “Starting my empire would be great. I’m trying to figure that out. I’m still working with Cassie Enterprises, but I think that would be something I would love to do.”
Ranking 35 Classic Horror Films By How Likely I'd Be To Survive Them
Don't use an Ouija board. Don't run in high heels. Don't say "Candyman."
There Is a Difference Between a Star and a Celebrity
The terms ‘celebrity’ and ‘star’ get used quite often when describing those who act and those who are famous just for being famous. For instance, the Kardashians are celebrities, but the Baldwins are stars. Jennifer Aniston is a star. The Paul brothers are celebrities. What’s the difference, you ask? Well, the difference is that a star has taken the time to develop and refine their skill. A celebrity is out there just to be noticed and will do just about anything to get likes, hits, views, whatever it takes. In other words, a star is someone that’s worth putting emotional investment into since they’re bound to get better and better with time, while a celebrity is happy just to be noticed and make money from those who are willing to kowtow to whatever they happen to want to do at the moment. Believe it or not, a lot of stars that aren’t well-known are still easier to respect than a large number of celebrities, and usually because they’re putting in the work to make sure they improve and earn their reputation.
Cardi B Shares Advice She’s Learned from her Own Mistakes
Cardi B’s Met Gala 2022 look is one for the books. The young starlet did her thing on the red carpet, and she did it well. She turned heads and made it clear to the world that she had a lot going for her. She’s well-known for doing it well on the red carpet, but rumor has it that this is the best she’s ever looked. Her golden gown was perfect from head to toe, but Cardi B’s Met Gala 2022 dress is not the reason she’s been in the press so often in 2022. She’s currently making headlines for something entirely different – and she is using this as a lesson to her young fans. So what is she talking about?
House of the Dragon: Driftmark-Recap
It’s already been established that the Targaryen line is composed of fire and madness, among other things, but this episode kind of made it even clearer how the earlier days of their reign in Westeros gave so much truth to the legend. One would think that a funeral would be a great time for family to come together and mourn the loss of one of their own, right? But really, think about it, when was the last time you attended a funeral where everyone kept their composure one hundred percent of the time? The tension that could be felt throughout this episode was a character in its own right, ever-present and ready to rise and even break in the worst of ways when given the chance. Simply watching how each character interacted with those around them was enough to make it clear that while civility was the order of the day, it came at the price of anything resembling the grief that’s shared by kin when one of their own falls. If anything, the king was the only one who tried to be anything other than polite, as he actually took the time to speak to his brother Daemon, though it was easy to assume that Daemon would only listen with a quarter of his attention, if that much.
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power: Udun-Recap
Things have been pushed to a level that makes one feel that it’s time to prepare for the coming of Mordor and an era of warfare, and some people might think that it’s about time, while others might be a little confused as to why this chain of events came to be in this manner. What some folks might need to remember is that at some point, Mordor needed to be formed, and the people of Middle Earth would need to be made to fear the coming of Sauron. This is all material that is being used to build toward the original trilogy, and much like the original trilogy, there’s plenty of room to play with the narrative, so long as it pushes forward in a manner that supports the formation of the original story. But as things continue to progress, one can’t help but think that this current episode is about to stand out as the trigger that will allow the intro of the initial trilogy to stand out as it already has.
The MCU Traded It’s Edge for An Agenda
I kind of expect people to argue with this or ignore it. Either way, it makes the point that Phase 4 of the MCU appears to be an attempt to grind down the edges that made the previous phases so great and yet controversial at times. As of now, with the several shows and movies that have either been announced, are about to be released, or have been commented on fully since their release, it would appear that the MCU is more about explaining why the villains are the way they are and forgiving them while changing the mindsets of the heroes. In other words, the common story that sees a hero fighting a villain and the villain either escaping to fight again or finding that they’ve been vanquished because they underestimated the hero isn’t the common thread any longer. Instead, we get to explore the inner workings of the villains and see them as troubled individuals that aren’t fully responsible for the choices they make in life because they were abused, chased, or otherwise forced to defend themselves at some point in their past. There is an argument to be made for this, not just against it, but the fact is that it does feel as though the effort to skip over accountability appears to be the idea of the day.
Garcelle Beauvais Calls Diana Jenkins Uneducated On Watch What Happens Live
Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins are not friends. Unfortunately, based on their recent back-and-forth, that isn’t changing anytime soon. The entire dispute started because of the comments made by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. First, Jenkins got into a shouting match with a fan who made a crack at the reality star over plastic surgery and even implied that she was being racist, stating the reality star should have the same combative “energy” with everyone and “not just with Black content creators.” Jenkins responded by saying, “It can’t feel good being a Black content creator.”
Critics Don’t Love Melissa McCarthy’s New Show With Husband Ben Falcone
Melissa McCarthy is a national treasure. She is the gift that keeps giving. Melissa McCarthy’s new show is one for record books, and everyone is falling in love with her Netflix special. She has teamed up with her real-life husband, Ben Falcone, to bring us a show about a man struck by lightning and given the gift of being a messenger from God. He’s got a lot to say, a lot to do, and he’s causing a lot of laughs. While her show is already breaking records and sitting at the top of the Netflix new shows list, some fans are unaware and want to know more about Melissa McCarthy’s new show.
Ranking the 10 Best Characters in The Sopranos
There has never been a TV show that has presented more complex and nuanced characters than The Sopranos. Unlike most stories where the characters are binary—they are either good or evil—The Sopranos brought us characters that lie in the gray area. You don’t want to know the Sopranos and their friends; you don’t like the Sopranos and their friends, but you still care about them and become a de facto mob expert by watching them. So in today’s article, we have decided to rank the ten best characters in The Sopranos.
