Read full article on original website
Related
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
House of the Dragon episode 8 trailer shows surprising character sat on Iron Throne as ‘threat of war looms’
With just three episodes left to go, House of the Dragon is hotting up.The latest instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off put the places in motion for a forthcoming showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).Following the episode’s surprising alteration from George RR Martin’s source material, the HBO show will turn its head to a forthcoming deadly battle. In the latest episode, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of everybody. Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return
House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King
A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Does Otto Hightower Die in 'House of the Dragon'?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Episode 7 and George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood. There are more calculations done on House of the Dragon than in a high school algebra class — however, the coldest, most calculating man of all has to be Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans). Not only did he successfully set up his daughter Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his bestie Viserys I, but Otto also managed to get rehired as the hand of the king after Viserys I fired him.
Daemon Targaryen of 'House of the Dragon' Becomes a Father of Four (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers from Fire & Blood and potential spoilers for House of the Dragon. The epic 10-year time jump after Episode 5 of HBO's House of the Dragon initially made fans wary, but they are finally getting acquainted with the many additional characters. Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), everyone's favorite princely menace, has settled down with two children and more on the way.
Liz and Ed's Age Difference Is the Least of Their Problems on '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'
Fans of 90 Day Fiancé first saw Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods' romance in Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. At the time, things weren't super serious and things sort of fizzled out. There was even a time when fans were sure Liz had ulterior motives for being with Ed, a reality star.
The Stone of Destiny that will be used in the coronation of King Charles III is linked to the biblical prophet Jeremiah
The Stone of Destiny (also called the Stone of Scone, The Coronation Stone or The Stone of Jacob) will be used in the upcoming coronation of King Charles III. The Stone of Destiny is just a slab of coarse-grained pinkish-hued sandstone. The rectangular block of sandstone serves as a symbol of Scotland's monarchy. It has also been used for the coronation of England's monarch since 1296 and then the monarchs of Great Britain and the United Kingdom since 1707.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Vhagar, Aemond’s new dragon explained
Who is Vhagar, the dragon Prince Aemond claimed in House of the Dragon episode 7? On paper, all the Targaryen dragons look the same, but as the fantasy series goes on, you’ll learn that some are far more important than others. And few are more important than the mighty...
Netflix pushes back on ‘panicked’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over doc edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are at odds with Netflix and even their own production team, sources told Page Six, as they backtrack on what they want to show the public in their upcoming docuseries. The couple allegedly wants to cut chunks from the doc — which they have been...
‘House of the Dragon’: Olivia Cooke Knows Why Alicent Resents Rhaenyra so Much, and She Has a Point
'House of the Dragon's new Alicent, Olivia Cooke, explains just how divided Alicent and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) became during the 10 year time jump.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Elizabeth Olsen Responds to Casting Rumor
Elizabeth Olsen is apparently as surprised as anyone by the rumors that she has been cast in House of the Dragon Season 2. Sometime in the last few weeks, stories began to crop up stating with varying degrees of certainty that Olsen would be in Westeros when Season 2 premieres. On Thursday, she told Entertainment Tonight that that's not the case – though she isn't opposed to the idea.
'SEAL Team' Has Found a Home with Paramount Plus — But Will They Be Kicked Out Soon?
Before its announcement back in February, there was doubt regarding whether SEAL Team would have a sixth season. Luckily for fans of the show, it now has a home on Paramount Plus and has recently begun airing Season 6. Article continues below advertisement. The action-packed military series centers on an...
Everything Meghan Markle Has Said About Her Time on ‘Suits’ Over the Years: ‘I Never Thought My Life Would Be That Awesome’
From performer to princess! Before she crossed the pond for love, Meghan Markle was a successful actress in the states — landing her biggest role on the legal drama Suits. The USA Network series, which ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2020, was set at a fictitious New York City law firm and followed Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) as he used his photographic memory to talk his way into a job working for attorney Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), despite being a college dropout.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Teases Epic Finale With New Poster
With only two episodes left in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1, Prime Video is hyping fans up for the finale. The streaming services tweeted a new poster. "It's all led to this," the account tweeted. "Watch the epic finale for #TheRingsOfPower Friday, Oct 14 at 12am ET on @PrimeVideo." The poster features most of the members of the show's ensemble cast, including Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Arondir (Ismael Cruz Cordova), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Disa (Sophia Nomvete), Durin (Owain Arthur), Nori (Markella Kavanagh), Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards). Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) and the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) are notably absent, which is certainly interesting as they're both suspected of possibly being Sauron in disguise.
ComicBook
Rings of Power: Secret Sauron Suspects Ranked
Considering his place in The Lord of the Rings mythology and how he'll certainly have a big role in The Rings of Power, fans of the franchise are still surprised that Sauron hasn't actively appeared in the Amazon Prime Video series. While we all continue to wait for Sauron to appear in some capacity, speculation has run rampant that someone we've already been introduced to in the series is actually the sorcerer and successor to Morgoth but in disguise. With five episodes of the series released so far we decided to look at the most likely suspects, ranked by who is most likely to actually be Sauron. Spoilers follow!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Twist Changes Major Death in Game of Thrones History
Through the first six episodes of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series has followed its source material rather closely. The events of the series have mirrored those in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, albeit with some slight variations or extra explanation here and there. What the show hasn't done, however, is completely change something from its source material, altering Game of Thrones history in the process. That changed during Sunday night's new episode.
People are calling comedy-thriller series 'the best thing they've watched in a long time'
Fans are praising an ‘outstanding’ and ‘imaginative’ new BBC series, with some saying it's the 'best thing they’ve seen on TV in a long time'. If that’s piqued your interest, you can see the trailer here:. This time of year is the absolute best...
Jerry O'Connell on Filming 'The Real Love Boat' on a Cruise Ship: "I Am Officially a Cruiser" (EXCLUSIVE)
You don't have to know much about the original Love Boat television show to appreciate the CBS reality show The Real Love Boat. And in an exclusive interview with Distractify ahead of its premiere, host Jerry O'Connell shared more about the show, how it works, and what sets it apart from other reality dating shows.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Want to Edit Their Docuseries to "Downplay" Info About Charles, Camilla, William and Kate
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swapped the U.K. and royal life for California and traditional celebrity, they have appeared all set to speak freely about their time as senior royals. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave *that* bombshell Oprah interview (which I have no doubt we'll be talking...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0